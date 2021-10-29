> > > >

+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
29.10.2021 16:30:00

Result of AGM

DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETNG

("DXSP”)

The Board of DXS International plc ("the Company”), the AQSE Growth Market quoted healthcare information and digital clinical decision support systems provider, is pleased to announce that the Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on Thursday 28 October 2021.

All resolutions as set out in the Notice of Meeting dated 1 October 2021 were passed and copies of the Resolutions are available on the Company’s website

The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

Contacts:

David Immelman      (Chief Executive)
DXS International plc		01252 719800
david@dxs-systems.com
https://www.dxs-systems.co.uk 


Corporate Advisor

 		 
City & Merchant
David Papworth

 		020 7101 7676

 


Corporate Broker

 		 
Hybridan LLP
Claire Louise Noyce

 		020 3764 2341

 

Notes to Editors

About DXS:

DXS International presents up to date treatment guidelines and recommendations, from Clinical Commissioning Groups and other trusted NHS sources, to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during the patient consultation. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates to improved healthcare outcomes delivered more cost effectively and which should significantly contribute towards the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings.


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu DXS International PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu DXS International PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

DXS International PLC Registered Shs 0,13 0,00% DXS International PLC Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schwächer -- ATX unentschlossen -- DAX mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen zum Wochenausklang letztlich uneins
An der Wall Street geht es vor dem Wochenende bergab. Der heimische Markt zeigt sich im Freitagshandel schwankungsanfällig, während der deutsche Leitindex tiefer notiert. Die Märkte in Fernost zeigen sich am Freitag mit gemischten Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen