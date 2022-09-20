|
20.09.2022 15:43:58
Result of AGM
|
Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH)
Results of 2022 AGM
Global Ports Holding PLC
Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting
The Company's AGM was held today at 11.00 BST.
Resolutions 1 to 9 (inclusive) were passed as ordinary resolutions. Resolutions 10 to 13 (inclusive) were passed as special resolutions.
As at the close of business on 16 September 2022, the Company had 62,826,963 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in issue (with no shares held in treasury).
The final votes received in respect of each resolution put to the meeting were as set out below.
* Excluding withheld
** Including withheld
***A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law. Votes "withheld" were not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for and against each of the resolutions.
In accordance with the Listing Rules, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.
Full details of the poll results will also be available on the Company's website: www.globalportsholding.com
Enquiries:
Global Ports Holding, Company Secretary
Alison Chilcott, Company Secretary
Telephone: +44 (0) 7752 169 354
Email: alisonc@globalportsholding.com
|ISIN:
|GB00BD2ZT390
|Category Code:
|RAG
|TIDM:
|GPH
|LEI Code:
|213800BMNG6351VR5X06
|Sequence No.:
|189378
|EQS News ID:
|1446531
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Global Ports Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
20.09.22
|Result of AGM (EQS Group)
|
20.09.22
|Global Ports Holding PLC : Result of AGM (Investegate)
|
20.09.22
|Global Ports Inv : ANNOUNCEMENT OF CONSENT SOLICITATION RESULTS (Investegate)
|
14.09.22
|Global Ports Inv : Change of Control Put Event Notice (Investegate)
|
13.09.22
|Global Ports Inv : Completion of transaction (Investegate)
|
30.08.22
|Global Ports Inv : NOTICE OF MEETING (Investegate)
|
30.08.22
|Global Ports Inv : Change in shareholder structure (Investegate)
|
26.08.22
|Global Ports Inv : IMPORTANT NOTICE TO NOTEHOLDERS (Investegate)
Analysen zu Global Ports Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Global Ports Holdings PLC Registered Shs
|0,83
|-6,32%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed-Entscheid wichtigster Termin der Woche: Verluste an den US-Börsen -- ATX und DAX gehen tiefrot aus dem Handel -- Schlussendlich grüne Vorzeichen in Asien
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am zweiten Tag der Woche abwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt schloss ebenfalls tiefer. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Dienstag im Minus. An den größten Märkten in Fernost dominierten dagegen die Optimisten.