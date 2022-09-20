Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
20.09.2022 15:43:58

Result of AGM

Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH)
Result of AGM

20-Sep-2022 / 14:43 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

Results of 2022 AGM

 

 

Global Ports Holding PLC

Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting

 

The Company's AGM was held today at 11.00 BST.

Resolutions 1 to 9 (inclusive) were passed as ordinary resolutions. Resolutions 10 to 13 (inclusive) were passed as special resolutions.

As at the close of business on 16 September 2022, the Company had 62,826,963 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in issue (with no shares held in treasury).

The final votes received in respect of each resolution put to the meeting were as set out below.

 

 

Votes for
(including
discretionary
votes)

%
Votes
for

(including
discretionary
votes)

Votes
against

%
Votes
against

Total number
of votes
cast*

% of the
Company's
issued share
capital
represented by
votes cast**

Votes
withheld***

Ordinary Resolutions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1.

To receive the annual report and accounts

42,943,429

100.00

437

0.00

42,934,866

68.34

337

2.

To approve the Directors' remuneration report

42,925,762

99.98

8,834

0.02

42,934,596

68.34

607

3.

To re-elect Mehmet Kutman as a Director

39,960,368

93.07

2,973,823

6.93

42,934,191

68.34

1,012

4.

To re-elect Ayegül Bensel as a Director

39,961,702

93.08

2,972,489

6.92

42,934,191

68.34

1,012

5.

To re-elect Jérôme Bernard Jean Auguste Bayle as a Director

39,960,368

93.07

2,974,498

6.93

42,934,866

68.34

337

6.

To re-elect Ercan Nuri Ergül as a Director

39,961,637

93.08

2,972,554

6.92

42,934,191

68.34

1,012

7.

To reappoint PKF Littlejohn LLP, of 15 Westferry Circus, Canary Wharf, London E14 4HD, United Kingdom as the Company's auditor

42,930,251

99.99

4,615

0.01

42,934,866

68.34

337

8.

To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee of the Board to fix the remuneration of the auditor

42,931,751

99.99

2,913

0.01

42,934,664

68.34

539

9.

To give authority to allot securities up to specified amounts

39,953,173

93.06

2,981,693

6.94

42,934,866

68.34

337

 

Special Resolutions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10.

To disapply statutory pre-emption rights for an allotment of equity securities for cash, up to a nominal amount not exceeding 5% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital

42,479,908

98.94

454,958

1.06

42,934,866

68.34

337

11.

To disapply statutory pre-emption rights for an allotment of equity securities for cash used only for the purposes of financing an acquisition or capital investment, up to a nominal amount not exceeding 5% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital

42,483,173

98.95

451,693

1.05

42,934,866

68.34

337

12.

To give authority to make market purchases of the Company's shares

42,931,906

99.99

2,960

0.01

42,934,866

68.34

337

13.

To permit General Meetings on not less than 14 clear days' notice

40,400,126

94.10

2,534,740

5.90

42,934,866

68.34

337

* Excluding withheld

** Including withheld

***A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law.  Votes "withheld" were not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for and against each of the resolutions.

In accordance with the Listing Rules, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. 

Full details of the poll results will also be available on the Company's website: www.globalportsholding.com 

Enquiries:

Global Ports Holding, Company Secretary

Alison Chilcott, Company Secretary

Telephone: +44 (0) 7752 169 354

Email: alisonc@globalportsholding.com

 

 

 

 

 
ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390
Category Code: RAG
TIDM: GPH
LEI Code: 213800BMNG6351VR5X06
Sequence No.: 189378
EQS News ID: 1446531

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

