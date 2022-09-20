Result of AGM

Results of 2022 AGM

Global Ports Holding PLC

Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting

The Company's AGM was held today at 11.00 BST.

Resolutions 1 to 9 (inclusive) were passed as ordinary resolutions. Resolutions 10 to 13 (inclusive) were passed as special resolutions.

As at the close of business on 16 September 2022, the Company had 62,826,963 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in issue (with no shares held in treasury).

The final votes received in respect of each resolution put to the meeting were as set out below.

Votes for

(including

discretionary

votes) %

Votes

for (including

discretionary

votes) Votes

against %

Votes

against Total number

of votes

cast* % of the

Company's

issued share

capital

represented by

votes cast** Votes

withheld*** Ordinary Resolutions 1. To receive the annual report and accounts 42,943,429 100.00 437 0.00 42,934,866 68.34 337 2. To approve the Directors' remuneration report 42,925,762 99.98 8,834 0.02 42,934,596 68.34 607 3. To re-elect Mehmet Kutman as a Director 39,960,368 93.07 2,973,823 6.93 42,934,191 68.34 1,012 4. To re-elect Ayegül Bensel as a Director 39,961,702 93.08 2,972,489 6.92 42,934,191 68.34 1,012 5. To re-elect Jérôme Bernard Jean Auguste Bayle as a Director 39,960,368 93.07 2,974,498 6.93 42,934,866 68.34 337 6. To re-elect Ercan Nuri Ergül as a Director 39,961,637 93.08 2,972,554 6.92 42,934,191 68.34 1,012 7. To reappoint PKF Littlejohn LLP, of 15 Westferry Circus, Canary Wharf, London E14 4HD, United Kingdom as the Company's auditor 42,930,251 99.99 4,615 0.01 42,934,866 68.34 337 8. To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee of the Board to fix the remuneration of the auditor 42,931,751 99.99 2,913 0.01 42,934,664 68.34 539 9. To give authority to allot securities up to specified amounts 39,953,173 93.06 2,981,693 6.94 42,934,866 68.34 337 Special Resolutions 10. To disapply statutory pre-emption rights for an allotment of equity securities for cash, up to a nominal amount not exceeding 5% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital 42,479,908 98.94 454,958 1.06 42,934,866 68.34 337 11. To disapply statutory pre-emption rights for an allotment of equity securities for cash used only for the purposes of financing an acquisition or capital investment, up to a nominal amount not exceeding 5% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital 42,483,173 98.95 451,693 1.05 42,934,866 68.34 337 12. To give authority to make market purchases of the Company's shares 42,931,906 99.99 2,960 0.01 42,934,866 68.34 337 13. To permit General Meetings on not less than 14 clear days' notice 40,400,126 94.10 2,534,740 5.90 42,934,866 68.34 337

* Excluding withheld

** Including withheld

***A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law. Votes "withheld" were not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for and against each of the resolutions.

In accordance with the Listing Rules, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Full details of the poll results will also be available on the Company's website: www.globalportsholding.com

Enquiries:

Global Ports Holding, Company Secretary

Alison Chilcott, Company Secretary

Telephone: +44 (0) 7752 169 354

Email: alisonc@globalportsholding.com