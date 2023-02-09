|
Result of AGM
easyJet plc (EZJ)
9 February 2023
easyJet plc
Results of Annual General Meeting
The Company announces the voting results of its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held earlier today.
All resolutions put to the meeting were passed with the requisite majority by means of a poll. Resolutions 1 to 15 were each passed as an Ordinary Resolution (requiring a simple majority for them to be passed) and resolutions 16 to 19 were each passed as a Special Resolution (requiring at least a 75% majority for them to be passed).
The polling results for each resolution are set out below:
Notes:
Board & Committee changes
Julie Southern and Andreas Bierwirth did not put themselves forward for re-election at the AGM and therefore stood down from the Board at the conclusion of the meeting. As a result, the following changes have been made to the membership and constitution of the Committees with effect from the close of the AGM:
The full membership of the Board Committees from the close of the AGM will be as follows:
As previously announced Sue Clark will join the Board as Senior Independent Director and a member of the Audit, Nominations and Safety & Operational Readiness Committees with effect from 1 March 2023.
National Storage Mechanism
In accordance with LR 9.6.2 copies of the resolutions passed as special business have been submitted to the FCAs National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available to view at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
In case of queries please contact:
