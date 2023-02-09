09.02.2023 13:45:06

Result of AGM

easyJet plc (EZJ)
09-Feb-2023 / 12:45 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

9 February 2023

easyJet plc

(the Company)

Results of Annual General Meeting

The Company announces the voting results of its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held earlier today. 

 

All resolutions put to the meeting were passed with the requisite majority by means of a poll. Resolutions 1 to 15 were each passed as an Ordinary Resolution (requiring a simple majority for them to be passed) and resolutions 16 to 19 were each passed as a Special Resolution (requiring at least a 75% majority for them to be passed).

 

The polling results for each resolution are set out below:

 

Resolution

Votes For

%

Votes Against

%

Total Votes

% of ISC

Voted1

Votes Withheld2

1.

To receive the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 September 2022

246,337,345

99.96

100,024

0.04

246,437,369

32.51%

10,437,562

2.

To approve the Directors Remuneration Report

197,315,595

80.59

47,513,517

19.41

244,829,112

32.30%

12,053,532

3.

To re-appoint Stephen Hester as a Director

209,989,961

89.33

25,081,601

10.67

235,071,562

31.01%

21,810,163

4.

To re-appoint Johan Lundgren as a Director

234,202,817

95.66

10,627,748

4.34

244,830,565

32.30%

12,056,239

5.

To re-appoint Kenton Jarvis as a Director

244,174,243

99.77

570,281

0.23

244,744,524

32.29%

12,124,751

6.

To re-appoint Catherine Bradley CBE as a Director

253,205,729

98.69

3,363,836

1.31

256,569,565

33.85%

308,488

7.

To re-appoint Sheikh Mansurah Tal-At (Moni) Mannings as a Director

243,853,848

95.04

12,713,328

4.96

256,567,176

33.85%

315,180

8.

To re-appoint David Robbie as a Director

256,053,378

99.82

469,009

0.18

256,522,387

33.84%

358,902

9.

To appoint Ryanne van der Eijk as a Director

256,105,370

99.83

430,662

0.17

256,536,032

33.84%

342,433

10.

To appoint Harald Eisenächer as a Director

256,104,056

99.84

416,333

0.16

256,520,389

33.84%

357,284

11.

To appoint Dr. Detlef Trefzger as a Director

256,096,533

99.83

432,773

0.17

256,529,306

33.84%

349,788

12.

To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company

241,673,679

94.29

14,640,545

5.71

256,314,224

33.81%

563,179

13.

To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the auditors remuneration

252,822,206

98.53

3,774,808

1.47

256,597,014

33.85%

276,350

14.

To authorise the Company and its subsidiaries to make political donations and incur political expenditure

234,076,125

91.21

22,552,934

8.79

256,629,059

33.86%

254,412

15.

To authorise the Directors to allot shares

200,677,803

84.87

35,778,698

15.13

236,456,501

31.19%

20,423,995

16.

To disapply pre-emption rights (Special Resolution)

212,997,843

83.04

43,510,548

16.96

256,508,391

33.84%

363,636

17.

To disapply pre-emption rights - specified capital investments (Special Resolution)

205,420,947

80.08

51,102,295

19.92

256,523,242

33.84%

358,107

18.

To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares (Special Resolution)

234,529,532

91.41

22,052,097

8.59

256,581,629

33.85%

297,295

19.

To authorise the Company to call general meetings on not less than 14 clear days notice (Special Resolution)

249,401,662

97.20

7,183,555

2.80

256,585,217

33.85%

292,919

Notes:

  1. Based on total issued share capital of 758,010,025 ordinary shares (as at 7 February 2023).
  2. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted towards votes cast For or Against a resolution.
  3. The total voting rights of the Company on 7 February 2023 were 758,010,025.
  4. As set out in the Notice of AGM, the Board is ensuring the Company complies with European ownership and control requirements by exercising its powers to suspend voting rights of certain UK and non-EU nationals. At the time of the AGM, the level of ownership by EU persons was 38.4% and accordingly, easyJet has suspended voting rights in respect of certain shares ("Affected Shares") held by non-EU shareholders and the polling results noted above reflect these actions. Such Affected Shares continued to count in the calculation of issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company.

 

 

Board & Committee changes

Julie Southern and Andreas Bierwirth did not put themselves forward for re-election at the AGM and therefore stood down from the Board at the conclusion of the meeting. As a result, the following changes have been made to the membership and constitution of the Committees with effect from the close of the AGM:

 

  • David Robbie has succeeded Julie Southern as Chair of the Audit Committee.
  • The Safety Committee has been renamed the Safety & Operational Readiness Committee to better reflect the scope of its activities and Dr Detlef Trefzger has succeeded Andreas Bierwirth as Chair. The revised terms of reference are available at https://corporate.easyjet.com/investors/governance.  
  • David Robbie and Dr Detlef Trefzger have become members of the Nominations Committee.

 

The full membership of the Board Committees from the close of the AGM will be as follows:

  • Audit Committee: David Robbie (Chair), Catherine Bradley, Dr Detlef Trefzger.
  • Remuneration Committee: Moni Mannings (Chair), Harald Eisenächer, David Robbie.
  • Nominations Committee: Stephen Hester (Chair), Catherine Bradley, Moni Mannings, David Robbie, Dr Detlef Trefzger.
  • Safety & Operational Readiness Committee: Dr Detlef Trefzger (Chair), Ryanne van der Eijk.
  • Finance Committee: Catherine Bradley (Chair), Harald Eisenächer, David Robbie.

As previously announced Sue Clark will join the Board as Senior Independent Director and a member of the Audit, Nominations and Safety & Operational Readiness Committees with effect from 1 March 2023.

National Storage Mechanism

In accordance with LR 9.6.2 copies of the resolutions passed as special business have been submitted to the FCAs National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available to view at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

 

 

In case of queries please contact:

Institutional investors and analysts:

 

Michael Barker

Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7985 890 939

Adrian Talbot

Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7971 592 373

 

 

 

Media:

Anna Knowles

Corporate Communications

+44 (0)7985 873 313

Edward Simpkins

FGS Global

+44 (0)7947 740 551 / (0)207 251 3801

Dorothy Burwell

FGS Global

+44 (0)7733 294 930 / (0)207 251 3801

 

LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
Category Code: RAG
TIDM: EZJ
LEI Code: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 222127
EQS News ID: 1556321

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

