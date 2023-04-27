27.04.2023 17:26:36

Result of AGM

Annual General Meeting Result                                                        

 

 

The 2023 Annual General Meeting of Admiral Group plc was held at Ty Admiral, David Street, Cardiff, CF10 2EH on Thursday, 27 April 2023 at 2:00pm.

 

All resolutions were decided on a poll and all resolutions proposed at the Meeting were passed.

ResolutionsVotes

For		Percentage ForVotes AgainstVotes

Total		Votes

Withheld
1To receive the Financial Statements and the reports of the Directors and the Auditors for the year ended 31 December 2022254,258,28499.84403,866254,662,15070,871
2To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report for the financial year ended 31 December 2022225,445,84588.5029,282,756254,728,6014,420
3To declare a final dividend on the ordinary shares of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2022254,327,51499.84404,267254,731,7811,240
4To appoint Mike Rogers (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company251,914,00598.902,813,528254,727,5335,488
5To re-appoint Evelyn Bourke (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company243,807,47795.7110,919,270254,726,7476,274
6To re-appoint Bill Roberts (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company251,846,32698.872,880,422254,726,7486,273
7To re-appoint Milena Mondini-de-Focatiis (Executive Director) as a Director of the Company254,435,36599.88294,097254,729,4623,559
8To re-appoint Geraint Jones (Executive Director) as a Director of the Company254,238,25899.81491,030254,729,2883,733
9To re-appoint Justine Roberts (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company251,728,71198.822,998,037254,726,7486,273
10To re-appoint Andrew Crossley (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company254,432,43499.88294,314254,726,7486,273
11To re-appoint Michael Brierley (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company254,431,84899.88294,900254,726,7486,273
12To re-appoint Karen Green (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company254,429,12499.88297,624254,726,7486,273
13To re-appoint Jayaprakasa Rangaswami (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company251,689,49098.813,037,164254,726,6546,367
14To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as the Auditors of the Company254,667,464100.0010,656254,678,12054,901
15To authorise the Audit Committee (on behalf of the Board) to determine the remuneration of Deloitte LLP254,711,571100.004,468254,716,03916,982
16Authority for political donations and expenditure241,850,18794.9412,878,259254,728,4464,575
17To authorise the Directors to allot relevant securities*225,712,53388.6129,015,232254,727,7655,256
18To dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights on up to 5% of the issued share capital of the Company234,431,51492.0320,295,864254,727,3785,643
19To dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights on an additional 5% of the issued share capital of the Company234,390,95292.0220,336,426254,727,3785,643
20To authorise the Company to make market purchases254,197,60499.82451,914254,649,51883,503
21To authorise the Directors to convene a General Meeting with not less than 14 clear days’ notice243,505,93195.5911,223,139254,729,0703,951

 

 

At the close of business on 27 April 2023, the issued share capital of the Company was 303,235,974 ordinary shares.

 

*During the Meeting the Chair proposed an amendment to Resolution 17 to correct an error in the amount included in limb (i) in the fourth line of the Resolution as stated in the Notice of Annual General Meeting. The correct amount is £101,079 (as reflected in the explanatory notes to Resolution 17) and not £202,157. The amendment was passed on a show of hands and Resolution 17 as amended was proposed to the Meeting.

 

In accordance with LR 9.6.2 R, copies of the special business resolutions passed at the meeting have been submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available to view at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

 

Dan Caunt

Group Company Secretary

Admiral Group plc

LEI Number: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685


