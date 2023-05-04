|
04.05.2023 18:20:04
Result of AGM
|
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)
4 May 2023
Result of Annual General Meeting
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("IRES" or the "Company") announces that at its Annual General Meeting held today, 4 May 2023, at the Marker Hotel, Grand Canal Quay, Dublin 2, Ireland, all of the resolutions put to the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting, with the exception of Resolutions 6, 8(a) and 8(b), were passed.
The full text of each resolution, together with explanatory notes, was included in the Notice of Annual General Meeting circulated to shareholders on 3 April 2023 and made available on the Company's website at https://www.iresreit.ie/investors/shareholder-meetings/year/2023.
Voting on all resolutions was conducted by poll and the results are set out below:
* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the proportion of votes for or against a resolution.
The Board of I-RES notes that resolutions 6 (To receive and consider the Report of the Remuneration Committee on Directors Remuneration), 8(a) (Authority to disapply pre-emption rights in specified circumstances) and 8(b) (Additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights for an acquisition or other specified capital investment) did not receive sufficient support to be passed.
Resolution 6 is an Advisory Resolution and the Board will reflect on the outcome and the disparate range of issues received in relation to the Report. The Board would also like to highlight that it intends to propose a new remuneration policy at the 2024 AGM and will be seeking the views of shareholders on this through a consultation process. Whilst the pre-emption resolution authorities we are seeking are more conservative than current financial guidelines, it is disappointing they have failed to achieve sufficient support for a second consecutive year and appear to show a similar pattern to the narrowly focused dissent received in 2022. The Board will continue to seek to address any misunderstandings around the issuance and use of capital and believes these standard authorities remain in the interests of shareholders.
The Board also notes that, whilst resolutions 2(b) (re-election of Margaret Sweeney) and resolution 2(c) (re-election of Brian Fagan) were passed by a clear majority of shareholders, they each received less than 80% of the votes cast in favour. The I-RES management team have delivered a successful internalisation process and continue to deliver across all key performance metrics. The Board is unanimous in its confidence in the management teams ability to deliver on the Companys strategy and will continue to engage with the small number of shareholders who dissented on this matter and to update the market on initiatives to drive value and navigate the current macro challenges.
The Board values engagement and feedback and takes these votes seriously. The Board will continue to engage constructively with all shareholders and maintain its adherence to the highest governance standards including Board composition, aligning capital proposals with the UK Investment Association's Share Capital Management Guidelines and the Pre-Emption Group's Statement of Principles, and ensuring remuneration frameworks incentivise the delivery of strategy whilst reflecting the expectations of our stakeholders.
The Board is grateful for the time, support and feedback provided by shareholders in advance of the AGM and will provide an update on its response to dissent on the resolutions highlighted above, in line with the UK Corporate Governance Code, within 6 months of the AGM.
Board and Committee Changes
The following Board changes have taken effect from the conclusion of the AGM:
In accordance with the Listing Rules of Euronext Dublin, copies of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting relating to special business of the Company have been forwarded to Euronext Dublin and will shortly be available for inspection at:
For further information please contact:
For Company Secretary:
Anna-Marie Curry companysecretary@iresreit.ie +353 (0)87 4438456
For Investor Relations:
Michelle Ang, Director Investor Relations investors@iresreit.ie +353 (0)87 956 1138
For Media Requests
Melanie Farrell, FTI Consulting ires@fticonsulting.com +353 (0)86401 5250
About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (I-RES) is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. The Group currently owns approximately 4,000 apartments and houses for private rental in Dublin and Cork. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.i-res.ie .
Important information
This note applies if and to the extent that there are forward-looking statements in this Announcement.
This Announcement may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties because they relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or the industry in which it operates, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements referred to in this paragraph speak only as at the date of this Announcement. Except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority, the Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revision or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events, circumstances, unanticipated events, new information or otherwise.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|IE00BJ34P519
|Category Code:
|RAG
|TIDM:
|IRES
|LEI Code:
|635400EOPACLULRENY18
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|241538
|EQS News ID:
|1625101
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Irish Residential Properties REIT PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
04.05.23
|Result of AGM (EQS Group)
|
03.05.23
|Trading Update (EQS Group)
|
27.04.23
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
27.04.23
|I-RES Board response to Vision AGM proceeding on 4 May 2023 (EQS Group)
|
24.04.23
|AGM Update - I-RES Board continues to unanimously recommend shareholders vote FOR all proposed resolutions at the 2023 AGM (EQS Group)
|
17.04.23
|AGM Update - the I-RES Board unanimously recommends shareholders vote FOR all proposed resolutions at the 2023 AGM (EQS Group)
|
12.04.23
|Statement re Vision Capital Letter (EQS Group)
|
06.04.23
|Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Irish Residential Properties REIT PLCmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC
|1,01
|-0,51%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: ATX und DAX gehen stärker ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich höher -- Chinesische Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienaktienmarkt bewegten sich am Freiatg aufwärts. Die Wall Street wies zum Wochenschluss grüne Vorzeichen aus. An den chinesischen Märkten ging es vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich zu.