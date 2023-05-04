Result of AGM

4 May 2023

Result of Annual General Meeting

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("IRES" or the "Company") announces that at its Annual General Meeting held today, 4 May 2023, at the Marker Hotel, Grand Canal Quay, Dublin 2, Ireland, all of the resolutions put to the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting, with the exception of Resolutions 6, 8(a) and 8(b), were passed.

The full text of each resolution, together with explanatory notes, was included in the Notice of Annual General Meeting circulated to shareholders on 3 April 2023 and made available on the Company's website at https://www.iresreit.ie/investors/shareholder-meetings/year/2023.

Voting on all resolutions was conducted by poll and the results are set out below:

Res No. Title For For Percent Against Against Percent Withheld* Withheld Percent Total Votes Percent Issued Capital voted 01 To receive and consider the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 and the reports of the Directors and Auditor thereon 366,440,877 99.50% 1,837,576 0.50% 254,915 0.07% 368,278,453 69.54% 2A Re-Elect Declan Moylan 311,862,304 89.87% 35,158,607 10.13% 21,512,457 6.20% 347,020,911 65.53% 2B Re-Elect Margaret Sweeney 219,887,691 61.46% 137,860,961 38.54% 10,784,716 3.01% 357,748,652 67.55% 2C Re-Elect Brian Fagan 182,823,589 54.35% 153,538,569 45.65% 32,171,210 9.56% 336,362,158 63.52% 2D Re-Elect Joan Garahy 308,920,326 86.34% 48,885,971 13.66% 10,727,071 3.00% 357,806,297 67.56% 2E Re-Elect Phillip Burns 319,043,343 89.23% 38,496,994 10.77% 10,993,031 3.07% 357,540,337 67.51% 2F Re-Elect Stefanie Frensch 357,242,350 99.92% 297,987 0.08% 10,993,031 3.07% 357,540,337 67.51% 2G Re-Elect Tom Kavanagh 317,028,895 88.60% 40,777,402 11.40% 10,727,071 3.00% 357,806,297 67.56%

Res No. Title For For Percent Against Against Percent Withheld* Withheld Percent Total Votes Percent Issued Capital Voted 2H Elect Hugh Scott-Barrett 324,541,222 90.77% 32,999,115 9.23% 10,993,031 3.07% 357,540,337 67.51% 2I Elect Denise Turner 356,551,442 99.72% 988,895 0.28% 10,993,031 3.07% 357,540,337 67.51% 03 Authority to call a general meeting on 14 clear days notice 330,563,264 89.70% 37,970,104 10.30% - 0.00% 368,533,368 69.59% 04 Continuation in office of KPMG as Auditor 368,498,919 99.99% 34,449 0.01% - 0.00% 368,533,368 69.59% 05 Fix Auditor Remuneration 368,520,519 100.00% 12,849 0.00% - 0.00% 368,533,368 69.59% 06 Receive Remuneration Report 133,051,485 36.10% 235,481,883 63.90% - 0.00% 368,533,368 69.59% 07 Authority to allot relevant securities up to specified limits 324,168,128 90.78% 32,940,126 9.22% 11,425,114 3.20% 357,108,254 67.43% 8A Authority to disapply pre-emption rights in specified circumstances 182,708,288 49.66% 185,185,352 50.34% 639,728 0.17% 367,893,640 69.47% 8B Additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights for an acquisition or other specified capital investment 182,713,483 49.66% 185,180,157 50.34% 639,728 0.17% 367,893,640 69.47% 9 Authority to make market purchases of the Companys own shares 359,553,417 97.57% 8,958,089 2.43% 21,862 0.01% 368,511,506 69.59% 10 Authority to re-allot treasury shares at a specific price range 356,987,305 99.97% 120,949 0.03% 11,425,114 3.20% 357,108,254 67.43%

* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the proportion of votes for or against a resolution.

The Board of I-RES notes that resolutions 6 (To receive and consider the Report of the Remuneration Committee on Directors Remuneration), 8(a) (Authority to disapply pre-emption rights in specified circumstances) and 8(b) (Additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights for an acquisition or other specified capital investment) did not receive sufficient support to be passed.

Resolution 6 is an Advisory Resolution and the Board will reflect on the outcome and the disparate range of issues received in relation to the Report. The Board would also like to highlight that it intends to propose a new remuneration policy at the 2024 AGM and will be seeking the views of shareholders on this through a consultation process. Whilst the pre-emption resolution authorities we are seeking are more conservative than current financial guidelines, it is disappointing they have failed to achieve sufficient support for a second consecutive year and appear to show a similar pattern to the narrowly focused dissent received in 2022. The Board will continue to seek to address any misunderstandings around the issuance and use of capital and believes these standard authorities remain in the interests of shareholders.

The Board also notes that, whilst resolutions 2(b) (re-election of Margaret Sweeney) and resolution 2(c) (re-election of Brian Fagan) were passed by a clear majority of shareholders, they each received less than 80% of the votes cast in favour. The I-RES management team have delivered a successful internalisation process and continue to deliver across all key performance metrics. The Board is unanimous in its confidence in the management teams ability to deliver on the Companys strategy and will continue to engage with the small number of shareholders who dissented on this matter and to update the market on initiatives to drive value and navigate the current macro challenges.

The Board values engagement and feedback and takes these votes seriously. The Board will continue to engage constructively with all shareholders and maintain its adherence to the highest governance standards including Board composition, aligning capital proposals with the UK Investment Association's Share Capital Management Guidelines and the Pre-Emption Group's Statement of Principles, and ensuring remuneration frameworks incentivise the delivery of strategy whilst reflecting the expectations of our stakeholders.

The Board is grateful for the time, support and feedback provided by shareholders in advance of the AGM and will provide an update on its response to dissent on the resolutions highlighted above, in line with the UK Corporate Governance Code, within 6 months of the AGM.

Board and Committee Changes

The following Board changes have taken effect from the conclusion of the AGM:

Aidan OHogan retired from the Board;

Denise Turner was appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director;

Joan Garahy has been appointed as the Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee;

Tom Kavanagh has been appointed as Chair of the Audit Committee; and

Stefanie Frensch has been appointed as Chair of the Sustainability Committee.

In accordance with the Listing Rules of Euronext Dublin, copies of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting relating to special business of the Company have been forwarded to Euronext Dublin and will shortly be available for inspection at:

