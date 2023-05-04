Result of AGM

04.05.2023 18:20:04

Result of Annual General Meeting

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("IRES" or the "Company") announces that at its Annual General Meeting held today, 4 May 2023, at the Marker Hotel, Grand Canal Quay, Dublin 2, Ireland, all of the resolutions put to the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting, with the exception of Resolutions 6, 8(a) and 8(b), were passed.

The full text of each resolution, together with explanatory notes, was included in the Notice of Annual General Meeting circulated to shareholders on 3 April 2023 and made available on the Company's website at  https://www.iresreit.ie/investors/shareholder-meetings/year/2023.

Voting on all resolutions was conducted by poll and the results are set out below:

Res No.

Title

For

For Percent

Against

Against Percent

Withheld*

Withheld Percent

Total Votes

Percent Issued Capital voted

01

To receive and consider the financial statements for the year

ended 31 December 2022 and the reports of the Directors and

Auditor thereon

      366,440,877

99.50%

          1,837,576

0.50%

           254,915

0.07%

     368,278,453

69.54%

2A

Re-Elect Declan Moylan

      311,862,304

89.87%

        35,158,607

10.13%

      21,512,457

6.20%

     347,020,911

65.53%

2B

Re-Elect Margaret Sweeney

      219,887,691

61.46%

      137,860,961

38.54%

      10,784,716

3.01%

      357,748,652

67.55%

2C

Re-Elect Brian Fagan

      182,823,589

54.35%

      153,538,569

45.65%

      32,171,210

9.56%

      336,362,158

63.52%

2D

Re-Elect Joan Garahy

      308,920,326

86.34%

        48,885,971

13.66%

      10,727,071

3.00%

      357,806,297

67.56%

2E

Re-Elect Phillip Burns

      319,043,343

89.23%

        38,496,994

10.77%

      10,993,031

3.07%

      357,540,337

67.51%

2F

Re-Elect Stefanie Frensch

      357,242,350

99.92%

             297,987

0.08%

      10,993,031

3.07%

      357,540,337

67.51%

2G

Re-Elect Tom Kavanagh

      317,028,895

88.60%

        40,777,402

11.40%

      10,727,071

3.00%

      357,806,297

67.56%

 

Res No.

Title

For

For Percent

Against

Against Percent

Withheld*

Withheld Percent

Total Votes

Percent Issued Capital Voted

2H

Elect Hugh Scott-Barrett

      324,541,222

90.77%

        32,999,115

9.23%

      10,993,031

3.07%

      357,540,337

67.51%

2I

Elect Denise Turner

      356,551,442

99.72%

             988,895

0.28%

      10,993,031

3.07%

      357,540,337

67.51%

03

Authority to call a general meeting on 14 clear days notice

      330,563,264

89.70%

        37,970,104

10.30%

                   -  

0.00%

      368,533,368

69.59%

04

Continuation in office of KPMG as Auditor

      368,498,919

99.99%

              34,449

0.01%

                   -  

0.00%

      368,533,368

69.59%

05

Fix Auditor Remuneration

      368,520,519

100.00%

              12,849

0.00%

                   -  

0.00%

      368,533,368

69.59%

06

Receive Remuneration Report

      133,051,485

36.10%

      235,481,883

63.90%

                   -  

0.00%

      368,533,368

69.59%

07

Authority to allot relevant securities up to specified limits

      324,168,128

90.78%

        32,940,126

9.22%

      11,425,114

3.20%

      357,108,254

67.43%

8A

Authority to disapply pre-emption rights in specified circumstances

      182,708,288

49.66%

      185,185,352

50.34%

           639,728

0.17%

      367,893,640

69.47%

8B

Additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights for an

acquisition or other specified capital investment

      182,713,483

49.66%

      185,180,157

50.34%

           639,728

0.17%

      367,893,640

69.47%

9

Authority to make market purchases of the Companys own shares

      359,553,417

97.57%

          8,958,089

2.43%

             21,862

0.01%

      368,511,506

69.59%

10

Authority to re-allot treasury shares at a specific price range

      356,987,305

99.97%

             120,949

0.03%

      11,425,114

3.20%

      357,108,254

67.43%

* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the proportion of votes for or against a resolution.

The Board of I-RES notes that resolutions 6 (To receive and consider the Report of the Remuneration Committee on Directors Remuneration), 8(a) (Authority to disapply pre-emption rights in specified circumstances) and 8(b) (Additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights for an acquisition or other specified capital investment) did not receive sufficient support to be passed.

Resolution 6 is an Advisory Resolution and the Board will reflect on the outcome and the disparate range of issues received in relation to the Report. The Board would also like to highlight that it intends to propose a new remuneration policy at the 2024 AGM and will be seeking the views of shareholders on this through a consultation process.  Whilst the pre-emption resolution authorities we are seeking are more conservative than current financial guidelines, it is disappointing they have failed to achieve sufficient support for a second consecutive year and appear to show a similar pattern to the narrowly focused dissent received in 2022. The Board will continue to seek to address any misunderstandings around the issuance and use of capital and believes these standard authorities remain in the interests of shareholders.

The Board also notes that, whilst resolutions 2(b) (re-election of Margaret Sweeney) and resolution 2(c) (re-election of Brian Fagan) were passed by a clear majority of shareholders, they each received less than 80% of the votes cast in favour. The I-RES management team have delivered a successful internalisation process and continue to deliver across all key performance metrics. The Board is unanimous in its confidence in the management teams ability to deliver on the Companys strategy and will continue to engage with the small number of shareholders who dissented on this matter and to update the market on initiatives to drive value and navigate the current macro challenges.

The Board values engagement and feedback and takes these votes seriously. The Board will continue to engage constructively with all shareholders and maintain its adherence to the highest governance standards including Board composition, aligning capital proposals with the UK Investment Association's Share Capital Management Guidelines and the Pre-Emption Group's Statement of Principles, and ensuring remuneration frameworks incentivise the delivery of strategy whilst reflecting the expectations of our stakeholders.

The Board is grateful for the time, support and feedback provided by shareholders in advance of the AGM and will provide an update on its response to dissent on the resolutions highlighted above, in line with the UK Corporate Governance Code, within 6 months of the AGM.

 

Board and Committee Changes

The following Board changes have taken effect from the conclusion of the AGM:

  • Aidan OHogan retired from the Board;
  • Denise Turner was appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director;
  • Joan Garahy has been appointed as the Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee;
  • Tom Kavanagh has been appointed as Chair of the Audit Committee; and
  • Stefanie Frensch has been appointed as Chair of the Sustainability Committee. 

In accordance with the Listing Rules of Euronext Dublin, copies of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting relating to special business of the Company have been forwarded to Euronext Dublin and will shortly be available for inspection at:

Euronext Dublin OAM Filing 

 

For further information please contact:

For Company Secretary:

Anna-Marie Curry    companysecretary@iresreit.ie  +353 (0)87 4438456

 

For Investor Relations:

Michelle Ang, Director Investor Relations investors@iresreit.ie  +353 (0)87 956 1138

 

For Media Requests

Melanie Farrell, FTI Consulting    ires@fticonsulting.com   +353 (0)86401 5250

 

About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (I-RES) is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. The Group currently owns approximately 4,000 apartments and houses for private rental in Dublin and Cork. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.i-res.ie .

 

Important information

This note applies if and to the extent that there are forward-looking statements in this Announcement.

This Announcement may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties because they relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or the industry in which it operates, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements referred to in this paragraph speak only as at the date of this Announcement. Except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority, the Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revision or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events, circumstances, unanticipated events, new information or otherwise.

 


