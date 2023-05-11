Result of AGM

11 May 2023

Irish Continental Group plc

Result of Annual General Meeting ("AGM”)



At the AGM of Irish Continental Group plc held today, Thursday 11 May 2023, all resolutions proposed were passed on a poll.

The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting dated 5 April 2023 and which is available on the Company’s website www.icg.ie.

The table below sets out the results of the poll on each resolution.



RESOLUTION For Against Total Votes Withheld Number % Number % Number Percent Issued Capital Number ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 1 To receive and consider the 2022 financial statements and the reports of the directors and auditor thereon and a review of the affairs of the Company (as an advisory resolution) 118,526,104 100.00% 0 0.00% 118,526,104 69.36% 15,990 2 To declare a final dividend of 9.45 cent per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 2022 118,536,304 100.00% 0 0.00% 118,536,304 69.37% 5,790 3.a To re-appoint John B. McGuckian as a director 95,855,067 80.87% 22,681,237 19.13% 118,536,304 69.37% 5,790 3.b To re-appoint Eamonn Rothwell as a director 117,769,364 99.35% 766,940 0.65% 118,536,304 69.37% 5790 3.c To re-appoint David Ledwidge as a director 117,868,924 99.44% 663,940 0.56% 118,532,864 69.37% 9,230 3.d To re-appoint Lesley Williams as a director 117,786,660 99.37% 746,204 0.63% 118,532,864 69.37% 9,230 3.e To re-appoint Daniel Clague as a director 117,092,426 98.78% 1,440,438 1.22% 118,532,864 69.37% 9,230 3.f To re-appoint Éimear Moloney as a director 117,867,924 99.44% 664,940 0.56% 118,532,864 69.37% 9,230 4 To authorise the directors to fix the auditors remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2023 117,100,958 98.80% 1,425,146 1.20% 118,526,104 69.36% 15,900 5 To receive and consider the Report of the Remuneration Committee for the year ended 31 December 2022 (as an advisory resolution) 100,821,152 88.73% 12,806,376 11.27% 113,627,528 66.50% 4,914,566 6 General authority to allot relevant securities 114,282,924 96.41% 4,253,380 3.59% 118,536,304 69.37% 5,790 7 To disapply statutory pre-emption provisions in specified circumstances 115,696,550 97.60% 2,839,754 2.40% 118,536,304 69.37% 5,790 8



To disapply statutory pre-emption provisions in connection with specified transactions 114,272,724 98.66% 1,548,338 1.34% 115,821,062 67.78% 2,721,032 9 To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares 117,083,628 99.98% 27,050 0.02% 117,110,678 68.54% 1,429,616 10 To authorise the Company to re-allot treasury shares 118,506,084 99.98% 20,020 0.02% 118,526,104 69.36% 15,990 11 Authority to convene certain general meetings on 14 days notice 116,970,001 98.68% 1,563,553 1.32% 118,533,554 69.37% 8,540

Resolutions 1 to 6 were proposed as ordinary resolutions and Resolutions 7 to 11 were proposed as special resolutions. Votes withheld are not a vote in law and are not considered in counting the total votes for and against.

Copies of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism. These will shortly be available for inspection at https://direct.euronext.com/#/oamfiling , and at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Tom Corcoran

Company Secretary