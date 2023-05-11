Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
11.05.2023 16:02:30

Result of AGM

11 May 2023

Irish Continental Group plc

Result of Annual General Meeting ("AGM”)

At the AGM of Irish Continental Group plc held today, Thursday 11 May 2023, all resolutions proposed were passed on a poll.

The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting dated 5 April 2023 and which is available on the Company’s website www.icg.ie.

The table below sets out the results of the poll on each resolution.

 RESOLUTIONFor AgainstTotal VotesWithheld
  Number%Number%NumberPercent Issued CapitalNumber
         
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING       
1To receive and consider the 2022 financial statements and the reports of the directors and auditor thereon and a review of the affairs of the Company (as an advisory resolution)118,526,104100.00%00.00%118,526,10469.36%15,990
         
2To declare a final dividend of 9.45 cent per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 2022118,536,304100.00%00.00%118,536,30469.37%5,790
         
3.aTo re-appoint John B. McGuckian as a director95,855,06780.87%22,681,23719.13%118,536,30469.37%5,790
3.bTo re-appoint Eamonn Rothwell as a director117,769,36499.35%766,9400.65%118,536,30469.37%5790
3.cTo re-appoint David Ledwidge as a director117,868,92499.44%663,9400.56%118,532,86469.37%9,230
3.dTo re-appoint Lesley Williams as a director117,786,66099.37%746,2040.63%118,532,86469.37%9,230
3.eTo re-appoint Daniel Clague as a director117,092,42698.78%1,440,4381.22%118,532,86469.37%9,230
3.fTo re-appoint Éimear Moloney as a director117,867,92499.44%664,9400.56%118,532,86469.37%9,230
         
4To authorise the directors to fix the auditors remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2023117,100,95898.80%1,425,1461.20%118,526,10469.36%15,900
         
5To receive and consider the Report of the Remuneration Committee for the year ended 31 December 2022 (as an advisory resolution)100,821,15288.73%12,806,37611.27%113,627,52866.50%4,914,566
         
6General authority to allot relevant securities114,282,92496.41%4,253,3803.59%118,536,30469.37%5,790
         
7To disapply statutory pre-emption provisions in specified circumstances 115,696,55097.60%2,839,7542.40%118,536,30469.37%5,790
         
8

 		To disapply statutory pre-emption provisions in connection with specified transactions114,272,72498.66%1,548,3381.34%115,821,06267.78%2,721,032
         
9To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares117,083,62899.98%27,0500.02%117,110,67868.54%1,429,616
         
10To authorise the Company to re-allot treasury shares118,506,08499.98%20,0200.02%118,526,10469.36%15,990
         
11Authority to convene certain general meetings on 14 days notice116,970,00198.68%1,563,5531.32%118,533,55469.37%8,540

Resolutions 1 to 6 were proposed as ordinary resolutions and Resolutions 7 to 11 were proposed as special resolutions. Votes withheld are not a vote in law and are not considered in counting the total votes for and against.

Copies of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism. These will shortly be available for inspection at https://direct.euronext.com/#/oamfiling , and at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Tom Corcoran

Company Secretary


