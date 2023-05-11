Result of AGM

Kenmare Resources plc

("Kenmare” or "the Company” or "the Group”)

11 May 2023

AGM Results

Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR), one of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon, which operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in northern Mozambique, announces that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM”) held today at The Westbury Hotel, Balfe Street, Dublin 2, all resolutions were duly passed on a poll.

The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of the Meeting to shareholders, posted 18 April 2023. In accordance with the Listing Rules, copies of the resolutions passed at the AGM (not relating to ordinary business) have been forwarded to the National Storage Mechanism and Euronext Dublin where they will shortly be available for viewing at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

and

https://direct.euronext.com/#/oamfiling

The full voting results are set out below:

Resolution Votes



For % Votes



Against % Votes



Withheld* % Total



Votes % of issued share capital voted To consider the Report of the Directors and Accounts 73,709,133 100.00 14 0.00 149 0.00 73,709,147 77.73 To consider the Directors’ Remuneration Report 73,065,700 99.47 390,957 0.53 252,639 0.34 73,456,657 77.46 To declare a final dividend of USc43.33 per share 73,709,282 100.00 14 0.00 - 0.00 73,709,296 77.73 To re-elect Michael Carvill 73,709,009 100.00 287 0.00 - 0.00 73,709,296 77.73 To re-elect Mette Dobel 73,696,149 99.98 13,147 0.02 - 0.00 73,709,296 77.73 To re-elect Elaine Dorward-King 73,198,151 99.31 511,145 0.69 - 0.00 73,709,296 77.73 To re-elect Clever Fonseca 73,709,282 100.00 14 0.00 - 0.00 73,709,296 77.73 To re-elect Graham Martin 73,324,287 99.48 385,009 0.52 - 0.00 73,709,296 77.73 To re-elect Deirdre Somers 73,360,459 99.53 348,837 0.47 - 0.00 73,709,296 77.73 To re-elect Andrew Webb 73,709,082 100.00 214 0.00 - 0.00 73,709,296 77.73 To elect Tom Hickey 73,560,733 99.80 148,352 0.20 211 0.00 73,709,085 77.73 To elect Issa Al Balushi 68,606,437 100.00 1,214 0.00 5,101,654 7.44 68,607,651 72.35 To authorise Directors to fix auditor’s remuneration 72,545,768 98.42 1,163,528 1.58 - 0.00 73,709,296 77.73 To renew the authority to convene an EGM by 14 days’ notice. 73,644,818 99.91 64,478 0.09 - 0.00 73,709,296 77.73 To approve the Directors’ remuneration policy 71,307,730 97.07 2,148,927 2.93 252,639 0.34 73,456,657 77.46 To authorise the directors to allot relevant securities 72,619,234 98.52 1,090,062 1.48 - 0.00 73,709,296 77.73 To disapply statutory pre-emption rights 72,605,231 98.50 1,103,854 1.50 211 0.00 73,709,085 77.73 To authorise market purchases 73,675,851 99.95 33,445 0.05 - 0.00 73,709,296 77.73 To authorise re-issue of treasury shares. 72,637,600 98.55 1,071,696 1.45 - 0.00 73,709,296 77.73

*A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for or against a resolution.

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world's largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma's production accounts for approximately 7% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday quality-of-life items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.