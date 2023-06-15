|
15.06.2023 16:29:14
Result of AGM
FORESIGHT VCT PLC
LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46
AGM STATEMENT
15 JUNE 2023
The Board of Foresight Vct plc is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 15 June 2023 all of the resolutions were duly passed on a show of hands.
Gordon Humphries, who has served on the Board since 2007, was not standing for re-election at the Annual General Meeting and accordingly he stands down as a Director of the Company with effect from today. He leaves with the Board's thanks for his valued contribution to the Company over the last sixteen years.
Proxy votes were received in respect of 12,256,424 Ordinary Shares, representing 5.01% of the issued share capital as at 13 June 2023. The proxy voting was as follows:
|Resolution
|Votes For (%)
|Votes at Discretion of Chair (%)
|Votes Against (%)
|1
|90.45%
|9.43%
|0.12%
|2
|89.06%
|7.97%
|2.97%
|3
|88.64%
|7.94%
|3.42%
|4
|90.39%
|8.03%
|1.59%
|5
|90.70%
|8.16%
|1.14%
|6
|90.20%
|8.03%
|1.77%
|7
|90.52%
|8.02%
|1.47%
|8
|90.82%
|8.20%
|0.98%
|9
|88.03%
|7.89%
|4.08%
|10
|92.41%
|7.56%
|0.03%
|11
|90.33%
|8.75%
|0.93%
|12
|85.29%
|9.42%
|5.29%
|13
|88.10%
|9.29%
|2.61%
A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism in accordance with Listing Rules 9.6.2R and 9.6.3R.
For further information, please contact:
Company Secretary:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100
Investor Relations:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Ellie Kakoulli Tel: 0203 667 8181
