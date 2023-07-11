|
11.07.2023 16:30:00
Result of AGM
Octopus Apollo VCT plc
Results of Annual General Meeting
Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held on 11 July 2023.
All Resolutions were carried on a show of hands. Details of proxy votes submitted in respect of the resolutions are detailed below.
|Resolution
|Votes
For
|Percentage of votes cast
|Chair’s Discretion
|Percentage of votes cast
|Votes Against
|Percentage of votes cast
|Votes Withheld
|1
|10,541,373
|89.24
|1,252,792
|10.60
|18,828
|0.16
|157,674
|2
|9,202,124
|78.79
|1,278,087
|10.95
|1,198,786
|10.26
|291,670
|3
|9,432,585
|82.38
|1,281,988
|11.20
|735,089
|6.42
|521,005
|4
|10,093,133
|87.39
|1,286,217
|11.13
|170,454
|1.48
|420,863
|5
|10,092,109
|87.38
|1,290,176
|11.17
|167,519
|1.45
|420,863
|6
|10,018,644
|86.54
|1,272,509
|10.99
|285,943
|2.47
|393,571
|7
|9,970,154
|87.00
|1,386,439
|12.10
|103,379
|0.90
|449,183
|8
|10,210,094
|88.00
|1,337,722
|11.53
|54,194
|0.47
|368,657
|9
|9,955,603
|86.07
|1,337,722
|11.56
|273,617
|2.37
|403,725
|10
|10,016,965
|85.93
|1,421,021
|12.19
|219,245
|1.88
|313,436
|11
|10,273,719
|88.26
|1,329,996
|11.43
|36,519
|0.31
|330,433
|12
|9,890,116
|87.36
|1,343,544
|11.87
|87,408
|0.77
|649,599
|13
|9,575,866
|82.81
|1,346,898
|11.65
|640,396
|5.54
|347,765
Based on an Issued Share Capital of Ordinary Shares of 725,536,421 as at 11 July 2023, 1.6% of the shares in issue lodged valid proxies in relation to this meeting.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
For further information please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53
