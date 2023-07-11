11.07.2023 16:30:00

Result of AGM

Octopus Apollo VCT plc

Results of Annual General Meeting

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held on 11 July 2023.

All Resolutions were carried on a show of hands. Details of proxy votes submitted in respect of the resolutions are detailed below.

ResolutionVotes
For		Percentage of votes cast Chair’s DiscretionPercentage of votes castVotes AgainstPercentage of votes castVotes Withheld
110,541,37389.241,252,79210.6018,8280.16157,674
29,202,12478.791,278,08710.951,198,78610.26291,670
39,432,58582.381,281,98811.20735,0896.42521,005
410,093,13387.391,286,21711.13170,4541.48420,863
510,092,10987.381,290,17611.17167,5191.45420,863
610,018,64486.541,272,50910.99285,9432.47393,571
79,970,15487.001,386,43912.10103,3790.90449,183
810,210,09488.001,337,72211.5354,1940.47368,657
99,955,60386.071,337,72211.56273,6172.37403,725
1010,016,96585.931,421,02112.19219,2451.88313,436
1110,273,71988.261,329,99611.4336,5190.31330,433
129,890,11687.361,343,54411.8787,4080.77649,599
139,575,86682.811,346,89811.65640,3965.54347,765

Based on an Issued Share Capital of Ordinary Shares of 725,536,421 as at 11 July 2023, 1.6% of the shares in issue lodged valid proxies in relation to this meeting.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Octopus Apollo VCT PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Octopus Apollo VCT PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Octopus Apollo VCT PLC 0,50 1,68% Octopus Apollo VCT PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Stabilisierung nach jüngstem Kursrutsch setzt sich fort: Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- ATX und DAX beenden Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich im Dienstagshandel etwas höher. Die Frankfurter Börse schloss zum zweiten Handelstag der Woche im Plus. An der Wall Street dominierten am Dienstag die Käufer. Die asiatischen Börsen verzeichneten am Dienstag Aufschläge.

Nachrichten