Result of AGM

The Board of Oxford Technology 2 VCT Plc (OT2) is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting held 19 July 2023,?were duly passed on a show of hands.

Proxy votes were received in respect of?6,195,163?Ordinary Shares, representing 22.2%?of the issued share capital as at 17 July 2023

The following table shows the proxy votes cast for each resolution:

For Against Withheld votes % votes % votes 1. To approve the Annual Report and Accounts 6,173,513 99.90% 6,150 0.10% 15,500 2. To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report 6,165,513 99.77% 14,150 0.23% 15,500 3. To re-elect Richard Roth as a Director 6,156,013 99.62% 23,650 0.38% 15,500 4. To re-elect Alex Starling as a Director 6,173,513 99.90% 6,150 0.10% 15,500 5. To re-elect Robin Goodfellow as a Director 6,156,013 99.62% 23,650 0.38% 15,500 6. To re-elect David Livesley as a Director 6,173,513 99.90% 6,150 0.10% 15,500 7. To approve the re-appointment of Hazlewoods LLP as auditors and authorisation of Directors to fix remuneration 6,173,513 99.90% 6,150 0.10% 15,500 8. To approve that the Company continues as a VCT 6,173,513 99.90% 6,150 0.10% 15,500 9. To approve the Directors’ general authority to allot shares 6,136,013 99.29% 43,650 0.71% 15,500 10. To approve the Company’s authority to make market purchases of its own shares 5,278,516 85.42% 901,147 14.58% 15,500 11. To rename the Ordinary Shares OT2 Shares 6,173,513 99.90% 6,150 0.10% 15,500 12. To approve the allotment of shares on a non-rights issue basis 6,128,013 99.16% 51,650 0.84% 15,500

1.??A withheld vote is not a vote in law and, accordingly, is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" and "Against" the resolution concerned.

2. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included in the vote "For" total.

3. The number of shares in issue (and total voting rights) at close of business on 17 July 2023 was 27,844,888 ordinary shares, carrying one vote each. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company 27,844,888





This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 which is part of English Law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act?2018, as amended. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.?

Enquiries: Lucius Cary Oxford Technology Management 01865 784466?

LEI: 2138002COY2EXJDHWB30