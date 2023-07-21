21.07.2023 15:30:00

Result of AGM

21 JULY 2023

NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Northern Venture Trust PLC ("the Company”) announces that at the Annual General Meeting held on 21 July 2023 all of the resolutions set out in the notice of the meeting were duly passed by shareholders.

The resolutions included those to re-elect as directors Mr Simon Constantine, Mr Richard Green, Ms Deborah Hudson and Mr David Mayes.

Mr Timothy Levett did not stand for re-election at the AGM and has resigned as director of the Company at the conclusion of the AGM.

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, a copy of the resolutions proposed and passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will also be available from: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts/nvt/.

Details of proxy voting on the resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting are as follows:

NumberResolutionForDiscretionaryAgainstVote Withheld
1To receive and approve the Company’s annual report and financial statements for the period ended 31 March 2023 together with the strategic report, Directors’ report and independent auditor’s report thereon10,314,240126,79933,01919,168
2To approve and declare a final dividend of 2.0p per share in respect of the period ended 31 March 202310,333,29987,47653,28319,168
3To approve the Directors’ remuneration report in respect of the period ended 31 March 2023 other than the part of such report containing the Directors’ remuneration policy9,371,209126,799691,575303,643
4To re-elect Mr S J Constantine as a director9,659,830152,218597,80983,369
5To re-elect Mr R J Green as a director9,657,488152,218539,071144,449
6To re-elect Mr D A Mayes as a director9,684,560152,218496,336160,112
7To re-elect Ms D N Hudson as a director9,769,903152,218413,915157,190
8To re-appoint Mazars LLP as independent auditor9,920,858196,162160,161216,045
9To authorise the audit committee to fix the remuneration of the independent auditor10,212,404152,218109,43619,168
10To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act for the purposes of the Offer9,957,434126,799189,825219,168
11To generally authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 200610,100,101119,834203,26470,027
12To disapply Section 561(1) of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to allotments of equity securities for the purposes of the Offer9,343,765126,799689,204333,458
13To disapply Section 561(1) of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain other allotments of equity securities9,513,383119,834683,116176,893
14To authorise the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares in accordance with Section 701 of the Companies Act 200610,195,986126,799117,63752,804
15To amend the articles of association to extend the life of the Company9,912,110126,799394,82637,868
16To approve the cancellation of the share premium account arising following the issue of Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Offer10,150,709126,799147,57168,147

Enquiries:

Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

Neither the contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are incorporated into, or form part of, this announcement.


