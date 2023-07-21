|
Result of AGM
NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC
RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Northern Venture Trust PLC ("the Company”) announces that at the Annual General Meeting held on 21 July 2023 all of the resolutions set out in the notice of the meeting were duly passed by shareholders.
The resolutions included those to re-elect as directors Mr Simon Constantine, Mr Richard Green, Ms Deborah Hudson and Mr David Mayes.
Mr Timothy Levett did not stand for re-election at the AGM and has resigned as director of the Company at the conclusion of the AGM.
In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, a copy of the resolutions proposed and passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will also be available from: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts/nvt/.
Details of proxy voting on the resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting are as follows:
|Number
|Resolution
|For
|Discretionary
|Against
|Vote Withheld
|1
|To receive and approve the Company’s annual report and financial statements for the period ended 31 March 2023 together with the strategic report, Directors’ report and independent auditor’s report thereon
|10,314,240
|126,799
|33,019
|19,168
|2
|To approve and declare a final dividend of 2.0p per share in respect of the period ended 31 March 2023
|10,333,299
|87,476
|53,283
|19,168
|3
|To approve the Directors’ remuneration report in respect of the period ended 31 March 2023 other than the part of such report containing the Directors’ remuneration policy
|9,371,209
|126,799
|691,575
|303,643
|4
|To re-elect Mr S J Constantine as a director
|9,659,830
|152,218
|597,809
|83,369
|5
|To re-elect Mr R J Green as a director
|9,657,488
|152,218
|539,071
|144,449
|6
|To re-elect Mr D A Mayes as a director
|9,684,560
|152,218
|496,336
|160,112
|7
|To re-elect Ms D N Hudson as a director
|9,769,903
|152,218
|413,915
|157,190
|8
|To re-appoint Mazars LLP as independent auditor
|9,920,858
|196,162
|160,161
|216,045
|9
|To authorise the audit committee to fix the remuneration of the independent auditor
|10,212,404
|152,218
|109,436
|19,168
|10
|To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act for the purposes of the Offer
|9,957,434
|126,799
|189,825
|219,168
|11
|To generally authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006
|10,100,101
|119,834
|203,264
|70,027
|12
|To disapply Section 561(1) of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to allotments of equity securities for the purposes of the Offer
|9,343,765
|126,799
|689,204
|333,458
|13
|To disapply Section 561(1) of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain other allotments of equity securities
|9,513,383
|119,834
|683,116
|176,893
|14
|To authorise the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares in accordance with Section 701 of the Companies Act 2006
|10,195,986
|126,799
|117,637
|52,804
|15
|To amend the articles of association to extend the life of the Company
|9,912,110
|126,799
|394,826
|37,868
|16
|To approve the cancellation of the share premium account arising following the issue of Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Offer
|10,150,709
|126,799
|147,571
|68,147
