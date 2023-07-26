|
Result of AGM
Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW)
Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")
Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting ("AGM")
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing high growth digital technology businesses, is pleased to announce that all resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM were duly passed. Voting was held by poll. The poll results on each resolution proposed are set out in the table below.
In accordance with the Board succession plan stated in the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2023, Richard Pelly did not stand for re-election and retired from the Board at the conclusion of the AGM.
*Special resolution
1. Any proxy arrangement which gave discretion to the Chair has been included in the "for" totals.
2. A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" any resolution.
3. The total number of ordinary shares of 1p each in issue is 152,999,853. The total number of voting rights is: 152,999,853.
4. In accordance with Financial Conduct Authority Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed at today's AGM, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
5. In accordance with Euronext Listing Rule 6.1.60, a copy of the resolutions passed at today's AGM, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business will be submitted to Euronext Direct and be available for inspection at https://direct.euronext.com/#/oamfiling
6. The Notice of AGM can be found on the Companys website.
Enquiries
About Molten Ventures
Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.
As at 31 March 2023, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 70 companies, 17 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Graphcore, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.
Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over £480m to 31 March 2023.
For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/
