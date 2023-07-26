Result of AGM

Molten Ventures plc

("Molten" or the "Company")

Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing high growth digital technology businesses, is pleased to announce that all resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM were duly passed. Voting was held by poll. The poll results on each resolution proposed are set out in the table below.

In accordance with the Board succession plan stated in the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2023, Richard Pelly did not stand for re-election and retired from the Board at the conclusion of the AGM.

Resolution For1 % of votes cast Against % of votes cast Votes withheld2 1. To receive the Annual Report and Accounts for the financial year ended 31 March 2023. 100,643,222 99.99 592 0.01 74,620 2. To approve the Directors Remuneration Report for the financial year ended 31 March 2023. 95,742,793 97.83 2,125,369 2.17 2,850,272 3. To re-elect Stuart Chapman as a Director. 100,455,461 99.75 256,506 0.25 6,467 4. To re-elect Grahame Cook as a Director. 86,592,215 95.18 4,385,367 4.82 9,740,852 5. To re-elect Martin Davis as a Director. 100,478,451 99.77 233,516 0.23 6,467 6. To re-elect Sarah Gentleman as a Director. 99,680,446 98.97 1,032,915 1.03 5,073 7. To re-elect Gervaise Slowey as a Director. 99,556,098 98.85 1,155,119 1.15 7,217 8. To re-elect Ben Wilkinson as a Director. 100,210,756 99.50 501,211 0.50 6,467 9. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company. 99,292,710 98.59 1,421,018 1.41 4,706 10. To authorise the Audit, Risk and Valuations Committee to determine the remuneration of the auditor. 100,715,358 99.99 842 0.01 2,234 11. To authorise the Directors to allot shares. 95,524,441 94.84 5,192,099 5.16 1,894 12. Authority to disapply statutory pre-emption rights.* 93,828,403 93.16 6,884,910 6.84 5,121 13. Additional authority to disapply statutory pre-emption rights.* 84,861,191 84.26 15,855,122 15.74 2,121 14. To authorise the Company to purchase

its own ordinary shares.* 99,300,107 98.61 1,402,043 1.39 16,284 15. To authorise the Directors to call a general meeting other than an annual general meeting on not less than 14 clear days' notice.* 99,779,206 99.07 937,695 0.93 1,533

*Special resolution

1. Any proxy arrangement which gave discretion to the Chair has been included in the "for" totals.

2. A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" any resolution.

3. The total number of ordinary shares of 1p each in issue is 152,999,853. The total number of voting rights is: 152,999,853.

4. In accordance with Financial Conduct Authority Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed at today's AGM, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

5. In accordance with Euronext Listing Rule 6.1.60, a copy of the resolutions passed at today's AGM, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business will be submitted to Euronext Direct and be available for inspection at https://direct.euronext.com/#/oamfiling

6. The Notice of AGM can be found on the Companys website.

