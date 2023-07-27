27.07.2023 14:00:00

Result of AGM

27 JULY 2023

NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Northern 3 VCT PLC ("the Company”) announces that at the Annual General Meeting held on 27 July 2023 all of the resolutions set out in the notice of the meeting were duly passed by shareholders.

The resolutions included those to re-elect as directors Mr James Ferguson, Mr Christopher Fleetwood, Mr Timothy Levett, Mr John Waddell and Mrs Anna Brown.

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, a copy of the resolutions proposed and passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will also be available from: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts/n3vct/.

Details of proxy voting on the resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting are as follows:

NumberResolutionForDiscretionaryAgainstVote Withheld
1To receive and approve the Company’s annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2023 together with the strategic report, Directors’ report and independent auditor’s report thereon6,945,359269,21131,35333,316
2To approve and declare a final dividend of 2.5p per share in respect of the year ended 31 March 20237,024,538216,38124,10714,213
3To approve the Directors’ remuneration report in respect of the year ended 31 March 2023 other than the part of such report containing the Directors’ remuneration policy6,212,716342,871537,787185,865
4To approve the Directors’ remuneration policy, as set out on page 42 of the Company’s annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 March 20236,123,069321,933649,294184,943
5To re-elect Mr J G D Ferguson as a director6,444,901264,322494,69575,321
6To re-elect Mr C J Fleetwood as a director6,486,456269,211443,89879,674
7To re-elect Mr T R Levett as a director6,494,309269,211409,841105,878
8To re-elect Mr J M O Waddell as a director6,441,560294,790467,56875,321
9To re-elect Mrs A B Brown as a director6,617,483269,211315,40477,141
10To re-appoint Mazars LLP as independent auditor6,811,423274,311156,30637,199
11To authorise the audit committee to fix the remuneration of the independent auditor6,917,278269,21183,0379,713
12To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 for the purposes of the Offer6,701,027269,211299,2889,713
13To generally authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 20066,615,718269,211351,96742,343
14To disapply Section 561(1) of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to allotments of equity securities for the purposes of the Offer6,403,816269,211479,029127,183
15To disapply Section 561(1) of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain other allotments of equity securities6,357,691269,211526,897125,440
16To authorise the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares in accordance with Section 701 of the Companies Act 20066,814,095269,211165,47530,458
17To amend the articles of association to extend the life of the Company6,671,978269,211320,14617,904
18To approve the cancellation of the share premium account arising following the issue of Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Offer6,659,143303,848294,13322,115

Enquiries:

Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

Neither the contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are incorporated into, or form part of, this announcement.


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Northern 3 VCT PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Northern 3 VCT PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Northern 3 VCT PLC 0,84 -1,75% Northern 3 VCT PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB- und Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach Rekordhoch fester -- US-Börsen beenden Handelswoche mit Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Freitag in der Verlustzone, wohingegen der deutsche Aktienmarkt zulegte. An den US-Börsen dominierten die Käufer. An den asiatischen Börsen ließ sich zum Wochenende keine klare Tendenz ausmachen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen