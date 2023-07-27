|
Result of AGM
NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC
RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Northern 3 VCT PLC ("the Company”) announces that at the Annual General Meeting held on 27 July 2023 all of the resolutions set out in the notice of the meeting were duly passed by shareholders.
The resolutions included those to re-elect as directors Mr James Ferguson, Mr Christopher Fleetwood, Mr Timothy Levett, Mr John Waddell and Mrs Anna Brown.
In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, a copy of the resolutions proposed and passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will also be available from: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts/n3vct/.
Details of proxy voting on the resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting are as follows:
|Number
|Resolution
|For
|Discretionary
|Against
|Vote Withheld
|1
|To receive and approve the Company’s annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2023 together with the strategic report, Directors’ report and independent auditor’s report thereon
|6,945,359
|269,211
|31,353
|33,316
|2
|To approve and declare a final dividend of 2.5p per share in respect of the year ended 31 March 2023
|7,024,538
|216,381
|24,107
|14,213
|3
|To approve the Directors’ remuneration report in respect of the year ended 31 March 2023 other than the part of such report containing the Directors’ remuneration policy
|6,212,716
|342,871
|537,787
|185,865
|4
|To approve the Directors’ remuneration policy, as set out on page 42 of the Company’s annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2023
|6,123,069
|321,933
|649,294
|184,943
|5
|To re-elect Mr J G D Ferguson as a director
|6,444,901
|264,322
|494,695
|75,321
|6
|To re-elect Mr C J Fleetwood as a director
|6,486,456
|269,211
|443,898
|79,674
|7
|To re-elect Mr T R Levett as a director
|6,494,309
|269,211
|409,841
|105,878
|8
|To re-elect Mr J M O Waddell as a director
|6,441,560
|294,790
|467,568
|75,321
|9
|To re-elect Mrs A B Brown as a director
|6,617,483
|269,211
|315,404
|77,141
|10
|To re-appoint Mazars LLP as independent auditor
|6,811,423
|274,311
|156,306
|37,199
|11
|To authorise the audit committee to fix the remuneration of the independent auditor
|6,917,278
|269,211
|83,037
|9,713
|12
|To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 for the purposes of the Offer
|6,701,027
|269,211
|299,288
|9,713
|13
|To generally authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006
|6,615,718
|269,211
|351,967
|42,343
|14
|To disapply Section 561(1) of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to allotments of equity securities for the purposes of the Offer
|6,403,816
|269,211
|479,029
|127,183
|15
|To disapply Section 561(1) of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain other allotments of equity securities
|6,357,691
|269,211
|526,897
|125,440
|16
|To authorise the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares in accordance with Section 701 of the Companies Act 2006
|6,814,095
|269,211
|165,475
|30,458
|17
|To amend the articles of association to extend the life of the Company
|6,671,978
|269,211
|320,146
|17,904
|18
|To approve the cancellation of the share premium account arising following the issue of Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Offer
|6,659,143
|303,848
|294,133
|22,115
Enquiries:
Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430
Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts
Neither the contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are incorporated into, or form part of, this announcement.
