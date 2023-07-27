Result of AGM

27 JULY 2023

NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Northern 3 VCT PLC ("the Company”) announces that at the Annual General Meeting held on 27 July 2023 all of the resolutions set out in the notice of the meeting were duly passed by shareholders.

The resolutions included those to re-elect as directors Mr James Ferguson, Mr Christopher Fleetwood, Mr Timothy Levett, Mr John Waddell and Mrs Anna Brown.

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, a copy of the resolutions proposed and passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will also be available from: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts/n3vct/.

Details of proxy voting on the resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting are as follows:

Number Resolution For Discretionary Against Vote Withheld 1 To receive and approve the Company’s annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2023 together with the strategic report, Directors’ report and independent auditor’s report thereon 6,945,359 269,211 31,353 33,316 2 To approve and declare a final dividend of 2.5p per share in respect of the year ended 31 March 2023 7,024,538 216,381 24,107 14,213 3 To approve the Directors’ remuneration report in respect of the year ended 31 March 2023 other than the part of such report containing the Directors’ remuneration policy 6,212,716 342,871 537,787 185,865 4 To approve the Directors’ remuneration policy, as set out on page 42 of the Company’s annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2023 6,123,069 321,933 649,294 184,943 5 To re-elect Mr J G D Ferguson as a director 6,444,901 264,322 494,695 75,321 6 To re-elect Mr C J Fleetwood as a director 6,486,456 269,211 443,898 79,674 7 To re-elect Mr T R Levett as a director 6,494,309 269,211 409,841 105,878 8 To re-elect Mr J M O Waddell as a director 6,441,560 294,790 467,568 75,321 9 To re-elect Mrs A B Brown as a director 6,617,483 269,211 315,404 77,141 10 To re-appoint Mazars LLP as independent auditor 6,811,423 274,311 156,306 37,199 11 To authorise the audit committee to fix the remuneration of the independent auditor 6,917,278 269,211 83,037 9,713 12 To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 for the purposes of the Offer 6,701,027 269,211 299,288 9,713 13 To generally authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 6,615,718 269,211 351,967 42,343 14 To disapply Section 561(1) of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to allotments of equity securities for the purposes of the Offer 6,403,816 269,211 479,029 127,183 15 To disapply Section 561(1) of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain other allotments of equity securities 6,357,691 269,211 526,897 125,440 16 To authorise the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares in accordance with Section 701 of the Companies Act 2006 6,814,095 269,211 165,475 30,458 17 To amend the articles of association to extend the life of the Company 6,671,978 269,211 320,146 17,904 18 To approve the cancellation of the share premium account arising following the issue of Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Offer 6,659,143 303,848 294,133 22,115

Enquiries:

Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

