Result of AGM

Global Ports Holding PLC

Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting 

The Company's AGM was held today at 11.00 BST.

Resolutions 1 to 11 (inclusive) were passed as ordinary resolutions. Resolutions 12 to 17 (inclusive) were passed as special resolutions.

As at the close of business on 29 August 2023, the Company had 68,038,008 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in issue (with no shares held in treasury).

The final votes received in respect of each resolution put to the meeting were as set out below.

 

 

Votes for
(including
discretionary
votes)

%
Votes
for

(including
discretionary
votes)

Votes
against

%
Votes
against

Total number
of votes
cast*

% of the
Company's
issued share
capital
represented by
votes cast**

Votes
withheld***

Ordinary Resolutions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1.

To receive the annual report and accounts

45,125,742

99.99

2,431

0.01

45,128,173

66.33

675

2.

To approve the Directors' remuneration report

45,111,304

99.97

15,512

0.03

45,126,816

66.33

2,032

3.

To re-elect Mehmet Kutman as a Director

45,115,011

99.99

5,596

0.01

45,120,607

66.33

8,241

4.

To re-elect Ayegül Bensel as a Director

45,116,280

99.98

10,131

0.02

45,126,411

66.33

2,437

5.

To re-elect Jérôme Bernard Jean Auguste Bayle as a Director

45,123,485

99.99

2,926

0.01

45,126,411

66.33

2,437

6.

To re-elect Ercan Nuri Ergül as a Director

45,117,681

99.98

8,730

0.02

45,126,411

66.33

2,437

7.

To reappoint PKF Littlejohn LLP, of 15 Westferry Circus, Canary Wharf, London E14 4HD, United Kingdom as the Company's auditor

45,106,151

99.99

4,847

0.01

45,110,998

66.33

17,850

8.

To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee of the Board to fix the remuneration of the auditors

45,104,882

99.99

5,914

0.01

45,110,796

66.33

18,052

9.

To give authority to allot securities up to specified amounts

45,118,315

99.98

8,946

0.02

45,127,261

66.33

1,587

10.

To give authority to allot securities for the purpose of capitalising amounts under the GIH Loans (as defined in the Notice of AGM)

45,109,378

99.96

18,458

0.04

45,127,836

66.33

1,012

11.

To give authority to allot securities for the purpose of allotting shares upon the exercise of Warrants (as defined in the Notice of AGM)

45,120,891

99.99

6,033

0.01

45,126,924

66.33

1,924

 

Special Resolutions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12.

To disapply statutory pre-emption rights for an allotment of equity securities for cash, up to a nominal amount not exceeding 10% of the Companys issued ordinary share capital, and for a follow-on offer of up to 20% of the value of the placing

45,107,676

99.96

20,160

0.04

45,127,836

66.33

1,012

13.

To disapply statutory pre-emption rights for an allotment of equity securities for cash used only for the purposes of financing an acquisition or capital investment, up to a nominal amount not exceeding 10% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital, and for a follow-on offer of up to 20% of the value of the placing

45,111,052

99.96

17,121

0.04

45,128,173

66.33

675

14.

To disapply statutory pre-emption rights for an allotment for the purpose of capitalising amounts under the GIH Loans (as defined in the Notice of AGM)

45,108,033

99.96

18,891

0.04

45,126,924

66.33

1,924

15.

To disapply statutory pre-emption rights for an allotment upon the exercise of Warrants (as defined in the Notice of AGM)

45,108,708

99.96

18,216

0.04

45,126,924

66.33

1,924

16.

To give authority to make market purchases of the Company's shares

45,122,505

99.99

5,668

0.01

45,128,173

66.33

675

17.

To permit General Meetings on not less than 14 clear days' notice

45,122,939

99.99

5,234

0.01

45,128,173

66.33

675

* Excluding withheld

** Including withheld

***A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law.  Votes "withheld" were not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for and against each of the resolutions.

In accordance with the Listing Rules, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. 

Full details of the poll results will also be available on the Company's website: www.globalportsholding.com 

Enquiries:

Global Ports Holding, Company Secretary

Alison Chilcott, Company Secretary

Telephone: +44 (0) 7752 169 354

Email: alisonc@globalportsholding.com

 


ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390
