|
31.08.2023 14:08:30
Result of AGM
|
Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH)
Global Ports Holding PLC
Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting
The Company's AGM was held today at 11.00 BST.
Resolutions 1 to 11 (inclusive) were passed as ordinary resolutions. Resolutions 12 to 17 (inclusive) were passed as special resolutions.
As at the close of business on 29 August 2023, the Company had 68,038,008 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in issue (with no shares held in treasury).
The final votes received in respect of each resolution put to the meeting were as set out below.
* Excluding withheld
** Including withheld
***A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law. Votes "withheld" were not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for and against each of the resolutions.
In accordance with the Listing Rules, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.
Full details of the poll results will also be available on the Company's website: www.globalportsholding.com
Enquiries:
Global Ports Holding, Company Secretary
Alison Chilcott, Company Secretary
Telephone: +44 (0) 7752 169 354
Email: alisonc@globalportsholding.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BD2ZT390
|Category Code:
|RAG
|TIDM:
|GPH
|LEI Code:
|213800BMNG6351VR5X06
|Sequence No.:
|268521
|EQS News ID:
|1716265
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Global Ports Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
14:08
|Result of AGM (EQS Group)
|
18.08.23
|Issue of new Ordinary Shares under the LTIP (EQS Group)
|
18.08.23
|Trading Statement for the three months to 30 June 2023 (EQS Group)
|
09.08.23
|Signs 30-year concession agreement for Saint Lucia Cruise Port (EQS Group)
|
31.07.23
|Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
26.07.23
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
20.07.23
|2023 Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting (EQS Group)
|
14.07.23
|Issue of New Ordinary Shares (EQS Group)