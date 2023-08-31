Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH)

Result of AGM



31-Aug-2023 / 13:08 GMT/BST



Global Ports Holding PLC Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting The Company's AGM was held today at 11.00 BST. Resolutions 1 to 11 (inclusive) were passed as ordinary resolutions. Resolutions 12 to 17 (inclusive) were passed as special resolutions. As at the close of business on 29 August 2023, the Company had 68,038,008 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in issue (with no shares held in treasury). The final votes received in respect of each resolution put to the meeting were as set out below. Votes for

(including

discretionary

votes) %

Votes

for (including

discretionary

votes) Votes

against %

Votes

against Total number

of votes

cast* % of the

Company's

issued share

capital

represented by

votes cast** Votes

withheld*** Ordinary Resolutions 1. To receive the annual report and accounts 45,125,742 99.99 2,431 0.01 45,128,173 66.33 675 2. To approve the Directors' remuneration report 45,111,304 99.97 15,512 0.03 45,126,816 66.33 2,032 3. To re-elect Mehmet Kutman as a Director 45,115,011 99.99 5,596 0.01 45,120,607 66.33 8,241 4. To re-elect Ayegül Bensel as a Director 45,116,280 99.98 10,131 0.02 45,126,411 66.33 2,437 5. To re-elect Jérôme Bernard Jean Auguste Bayle as a Director 45,123,485 99.99 2,926 0.01 45,126,411 66.33 2,437 6. To re-elect Ercan Nuri Ergül as a Director 45,117,681 99.98 8,730 0.02 45,126,411 66.33 2,437 7. To reappoint PKF Littlejohn LLP, of 15 Westferry Circus, Canary Wharf, London E14 4HD, United Kingdom as the Company's auditor 45,106,151 99.99 4,847 0.01 45,110,998 66.33 17,850 8. To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee of the Board to fix the remuneration of the auditors 45,104,882 99.99 5,914 0.01 45,110,796 66.33 18,052 9. To give authority to allot securities up to specified amounts 45,118,315 99.98 8,946 0.02 45,127,261 66.33 1,587 10. To give authority to allot securities for the purpose of capitalising amounts under the GIH Loans (as defined in the Notice of AGM) 45,109,378 99.96 18,458 0.04 45,127,836 66.33 1,012 11. To give authority to allot securities for the purpose of allotting shares upon the exercise of Warrants (as defined in the Notice of AGM) 45,120,891 99.99 6,033 0.01 45,126,924 66.33 1,924 Special Resolutions 12. To disapply statutory pre-emption rights for an allotment of equity securities for cash, up to a nominal amount not exceeding 10% of the Companys issued ordinary share capital, and for a follow-on offer of up to 20% of the value of the placing 45,107,676 99.96 20,160 0.04 45,127,836 66.33 1,012 13. To disapply statutory pre-emption rights for an allotment of equity securities for cash used only for the purposes of financing an acquisition or capital investment, up to a nominal amount not exceeding 10% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital, and for a follow-on offer of up to 20% of the value of the placing 45,111,052 99.96 17,121 0.04 45,128,173 66.33 675 14. To disapply statutory pre-emption rights for an allotment for the purpose of capitalising amounts under the GIH Loans (as defined in the Notice of AGM) 45,108,033 99.96 18,891 0.04 45,126,924 66.33 1,924 15. To disapply statutory pre-emption rights for an allotment upon the exercise of Warrants (as defined in the Notice of AGM) 45,108,708 99.96 18,216 0.04 45,126,924 66.33 1,924 16. To give authority to make market purchases of the Company's shares 45,122,505 99.99 5,668 0.01 45,128,173 66.33 675 17. To permit General Meetings on not less than 14 clear days' notice 45,122,939 99.99 5,234 0.01 45,128,173 66.33 675 * Excluding withheld ** Including withheld ***A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law. Votes "withheld" were not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for and against each of the resolutions. In accordance with the Listing Rules, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. Full details of the poll results will also be available on the Company's website: www.globalportsholding.com Enquiries: Global Ports Holding, Company Secretary Alison Chilcott, Company Secretary Telephone: +44 (0) 7752 169 354 Email: alisonc@globalportsholding.com

