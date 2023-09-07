07.09.2023 14:34:00

Result of AGM

7 September
2023

PayPoint Plc (the "Company”) Result of AGM

The Poll Results of the Company’s Annual General Meeting held today, 7 September 2023, at 1 The Boulevard, Shire Park, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire AL7 1EL were as follows:

                                 ResolutionsVotes For 1%Votes Against%Total Votes% of Issued Share Capital VotedVotes Withheld 2
1. To receive the annual report and accounts for the
year ended 31 March 2023		50,258,76898.73%645,2111.27%50,903,97970.05283,979
2. To receive the directors’ remuneration policy to take effect from 7 September 202349,553,50796.87%1,600,9973.13%51,154,50470.4033,454
3. To approve the directors’ remuneration report for
the financial year ended 31 March 20223		50,888,08299.44%287,1050.56%51,175,18770.4212,771
4. To declare a final dividend of 9.3 per ordinary share
of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2023		51,176,334100.00%3390.00%51,176,67370.4311,285
5. To re-elect Rosie Shapland as a director of the
Company		50,519,07998.73%651,2971.27%51,170,37670.4217,585
6. To re-elect Gill Barr as a director of the Company50,680,87399.04%489,5000.96%51,170,37370.4217,585
7. To re-elect Giles Kerr as a director of the Company45,191,52792.94%3,431,1987.06%48,622,72566.912,565,233
8. To re-elect Rakesh Sharma as a director of the
Company		50,037,74297.79%1,129,7402.21%51,167,48270.4120,476
9. To re-elect Nick Wiles as a director of the Company50,496,83598.69%670,6751.31%51,167,51070.4120,448
10. To re-elect Ben Wishart as a director of the
Company		50,036,63197.79%1,131,0922.21%51,167,72370.4120,235
11. To elect Guy Parsons as a director of the Company50,497,84298.69%670,3591.31%51,168,20170.4119,757
12. To confirm the appointment of Pricewaterhouse Coopers LLP as auditor of the Company51,159,67199.97%14,0790.03%51,173,75070.4214,208
13. To authorise the directors to determine the
auditor’s remuneration		51,163,70999.99%4,4230.01%51,168,13270.4119,826
14. To authorise the directors to allot shares50,492,69798.67%678,1441.33%51,170,84170.4217,117
15. To dis-apply general statutory pre-emption rights351,116,68399.89%58,1780.11%51,174,86170.4213,097
16. To provide the Directors with additional authority to dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights351,115,24199.89%57,7450.11%51,172,98670.4214,972


ResolutionsVotes For 1%Votes Against%Total Votes% of Issued Share Capital
Voted		Votes Withheld 2
17. To authorise the company to make market purchases of its ordinary shares up to 10% of the issued share capital351,115,09499.92%43,3530.08%51,158,44770.4029,511
18. To allow any general meeting (other than an annual general meeting) to be called on 14 days’ notice350,886,06099.44%285,8800.56%51,171,94070.4216,018

1 Where shareholders appointed the Chairman as their proxy with discretion as to voting, their votes were cast in favour of the resolutions.
2 A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted towards votes cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.
3 Special Resolutions requiring a 75% majority

The total voting rights of the Company on the day on which shareholders had to be on the register in order to be eligible to vote was 72,667,120. The results will also be made available on the Company's website: http://corporate.paypoint.com.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at an annual general meeting will be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Enquiries:

Brian McLelland
Company Secretary, Paypoint Plc Tel: 07721211100

