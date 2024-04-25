Result of AGM

Admiral Group plc 2024 Annual General Meeting Result

The 2024 Annual General Meeting of Admiral Group plc was held at Ty Admiral, David Street, Cardiff, CF10 2EH on Thursday, 25 April 2024 at 1:30pm.

All resolutions were decided on a poll and all resolutions proposed at the Meeting were passed.

Resolutions Votes

For Percentage For Votes Against Votes

Total Votes

Withheld 1 To receive the Financial Statements and the reports of the Directors and the Auditors for the year ended 31 December 2023 252,119,746 99.89 287,917 252,407,663 75,444 2 To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 229,990,614 91.09 22,488,522 252,479,136 3,971 3 To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Policy 228,178,035 90.38 24,300,029 252,478,064 5,043 4 To declare a final dividend on the ordinary shares of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2023 252,283,267 99.92 198,283 252,481,550 1,557 5 To re-appoint Mike Rogers (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 245,769,011 98.41 3,967,441 249,736,452 2,746,655 6 To re-appoint Milena Mondini-de-Focatiis (Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 252,450,957 99.99 29,698 252,480,655 2,452 7 To re-appoint Geraint Jones (Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 252,236,939 99.90 243,716 252,480,655 2,452 8 To re-appoint Evelyn Bourke (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 248,603,113 98.46 3,877,542 252,480,655 2,452 9 To re-appoint Michael Brierley (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 252,449,651 99.99 31,004 252,480,655 2,452 10 To re-appoint Andrew Crossley (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 252,450,714 99.99 29,941 252,480,655 2,452 11 To re-appoint Karen Green (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 252,442,166 99.98 38,489 252,480,655 2,452 12 To appoint Fiona Muldoon (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 252,451,192 99.99 29,463 252,480,655 2,452 13 To re-appoint Jayaprakasa Rangaswami (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 252,165,445 99.88 315,210 252,480,655 2,452 14 To re-appoint Justine Roberts (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 249,997,258 99.02 2,483,395 252,480,653 2,454 15 To re-appoint William Roberts (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company 249,899,127 98.98 2,581,526 252,480,653 2,454 16 To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as the Auditors of the Company 252,279,436 99.93 183,831 252,463,267 19,840 17 To authorise the Audit Committee (on behalf of the Board) to determine the remuneration of Deloitte LLP 252,356,122 99.99 15,660 252,371,782 111,325 18 Authority for political donations and expenditure 248,778,929 98.86 2,869,102 251,648,031 835,076 19 To authorise the Directors to allot relevant securities 225,153,975 89.18 27,303,415 252,457,390 25,717 20 To dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights in the issued share capital of the Company, as set out in Resolution 20 226,050,876 89.53 26,424,317 252,475,193 7,913 21 To dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights of the issued share capital of the Company in connection with an acquisition or specified capital investment, as set out in Resolution 21. 222,624,646 88.18 29,849,483 252,474,129 8,977 22 To authorise the Company to make market purchases 252,390,785 99.99 27,083 252,417,868 65,239 23 To authorise the Directors to convene a General Meeting with not less than 14 clear days’ notice 240,630,207 95.31 11,850,855 252,481,062 2,045

At the close of business on 25 April 2024, the issued share capital of the Company was 306,304,676 ordinary shares.

In accordance with LR 9.6.2 R, copies of the special business resolutions passed at the meeting have been submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available to view at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Dan Caunt

Group Company Secretary

Admiral Group plc

LEI Number: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685