Result of AGM

9 May 2024

Irish Continental Group plc

Result of Annual General Meeting ("AGM”)

At the AGM of Irish Continental Group plc held today, Thursday 9 May 2024, all resolutions proposed were passed on a poll.

The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting dated 5 April 2024 and which is available on the Company’s website www.icg.ie .

The table below sets out the results of the poll on each resolution.

RESOLUTION For Against Total Votes Withheld Number % Number % Number Percent Issued Capital Number ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 1 To receive and consider the 2023 financial statements and the reports of the directors and auditor thereon and a review of the affairs of the Company (as an advisory resolution) 115,488,134 99.99% 830 0.01% 115,488,964 70.23% 10,329 2 To declare a final dividend of 9.93 cent per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 2023 115,498,853 99.99% 440 0.01% 115,499,293 70.23% 0 3.a To re-appoint John B. McGuckian as a director 96,601,128 83.64% 18,898,165 16.36% 115,499,293 70.23% 0 3.b To re-appoint Eamonn Rothwell as a director 113,165,716 97.98% 2,333,577 2.02% 115,499,293 70.23% 0 3.c To re-appoint David Ledwidge as a director 113,213,206 98.02% 2,286,087 1.98% 115,499,283 70.23% 0 3.d To re-appoint Lesley Williams as a director 112,815,336 97.68% 2,683,828 2.32% 115,499,164 70.23% 129 3.e To re-appoint Daniel Clague as a director 110,453,395 95.63% 5,045,379 4.37% 115,498,774 70.23% 519 3.f To re-appoint Éimear Moloney as a director 112,861,506 97.72% 2,637,658 2.28% 115,499,164 70.23% 129 4 To authorise the directors to fix the auditors remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2024 115,485,804 99.99% 3,160 0.01% 115,488,964 70.23% 10,329 5 To receive and consider the Report of the Remuneration Committee for the year ended 31 December 2023 (as an advisory resolution) 105,806,737 91.61% 9,689,806 8.39% 115,496,543 70.23% 2,750 6 General authority to allot relevant securities 110,718,108 95.86% 4,781,056 4.14% 115,499,164 70.23% 129 7 To disapply statutory pre-emption provisions in specified circumstances 112,793,884 97.66% 2,705,280 2.34% 115,499,164 70.23% 129 8 To disapply statutory pre-emption provisions in connection with specified transactions 110,677,058 97.76% 2,537,988 2.24% 113,215,046 68.84% 2,284,247 9 To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares 112,990,515 99.95% 61,240 0.05% 113,051,755 68.75% 2,447,538 10 To authorise the Company to re-allot treasury shares 115,497,334 99.99% 1,440 0.01% 115,498,774 70.23% 519 11 Authority to convene certain general meetings on 14 days notice 113,047,436 97.88% 2,449,107 2.12% 115,496,543 70.23% 2,750

Resolutions 1 to 6 were proposed as ordinary resolutions and Resolutions 7 to 11 were proposed as special resolutions. Votes withheld are not a vote in law and are not considered in counting the total votes for and against.

Copies of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism. These will shortly be available for inspection at https://direct.euronext.com/#/oamfiling , and at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

Tom Corcoran

Company Secretary