31.07.2024 16:00:00
Result of AGM
31 JULY 2024
NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC
RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Northern 2 VCT PLC ("the Company”) announces that at the Annual General Meeting held on 31 July 2024 all of the resolutions set out in the notice of the meeting were duly passed by shareholders.
The resolutions included those to re-elect as directors Mr David Gravells, Mr Simon Devonshire, Ms Cecilia McAnulty and Ms Ranjan Ramparia and to elect as a director Mr Thomas Chambers who was appointed to the Board on 19 June 2024.
A copy of the resolutions proposed and passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will also be available from: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts/n2vct/.
Details of proxy voting on the resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting are as follows:
|Number
|Resolution
|For
|Discretionary
|Against
|Vote Withheld
|1
|To receive and approve the Company’s annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024 together with the strategic report, Directors’ report and independent auditor’s report thereon
|12,673,848
|437,692
|36,767
|50,597
|2
|To approve and declare a final dividend of 1.2p per share in respect of the year ended 31 March 2024
|12,605,141
|545,562
|27,630
|20,571
|3
|To approve the Directors’ remuneration report in respect of the year ended 31 March 2024 other than the part of such report containing the Directors’ remuneration policy
|11,500,850
|519,395
|691,264
|487,395
|4
|To re-elect Mr D P A Gravells as a director
|11,692,670
|478,554
|637,345
|390,335
|5
|To re-elect Mr S P Devonshire as a director
|11,927,089
|478,554
|384,266
|408,995
|6
|To re-elect Miss C A McAnulty as a director
|11,795,849
|478,554
|532,303
|392,198
|7
|To re-elect Miss R K Ramparia as a director
|11,764,081
|478,554
|564,071
|392,198
|8
|To elect Mr T Chambers as a director
|11,633,019
|587,135
|515,300
|463,450
|9
|To re-appoint Forvis Mazars LLP as independent auditor
|11,729,770
|700,594
|366,970
|401,570
|10
|To authorise the audit committee to fix the remuneration of the independent auditor
|11,948,067
|871,624
|188,022
|191,191
|11
|To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006
|11,772,264
|740,950
|472,465
|213,225
|12
|To disapply Section 561(1) of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain allotments of equity securities
|11,012,077
|753,985
|811,651
|621,191
|13
|To authorise the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares in accordance with Section 701 of the Companies Act 2006
|12,212,851
|650,132
|185,526
|150,395
Enquiries:
Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430
Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts
The contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website and the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website) are not incorporated into, nor form part of, this announcement.
