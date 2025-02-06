Result of AGM

6 February 2025

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(the "Company”)

Result of 2025 Annual General Meeting

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc, announces that at the Company's 2025 Annual General Meeting held at 12:30pm on Thursday 6 February 2025, all resolutions were passed by way of a poll and the results of the poll, including the proxy votes received, are set out below.

Resolutions 1 to 12 (inclusive) were proposed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 13 and 14 (inclusive) were proposed as special resolutions.

As previously announced, Angela Henderson, Independent Non-Executive Director, did not seek-re-election at the AGM and accordingly resigned from the Company on 6 February 2025.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2 copies of all the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Resolution Votes For* % Votes Against % Total votes validly cast Total votes cast as % of issued share capital Votes Withheld** 01 Receive annual accounts for period ended 30 September 2024 15,267,328 99.46 82,798 0.54 15,350,126 4.19% 110,499 02 Approve directors’ remuneration report 13,778,201 90.28 1,483,475 9.72 15,261,676 4.17% 198,949 03 Approve the remuneration policy 13,693,713 90.05 1,513,769 9.95 15,207,482 4.15% 253,143 04 Reappoint BDO LLP as auditors 15,004,735 98.39 245,840 1.61 15,250,575 4.17% 210,050 05 Re-elect David Brock as a director 13,086,237 86.15 2,104,276 13.85 15,190,513 4.15% 270,112 06 Re-elect Oliver Bedford as a director 13,092,485 86.23 2,091,241 13.77 15,183,726 4.15% 276,899 07 Re-elect Justin Ward as a director 14,491,468 96.11 587,178 3.89 15,078,646 4.12% 381,979 08 Re-elect Megan McCracken as a director 14,356,920 94.39 853,809 5.61 15,210,729 4.16% 249,896 9 Re-elect Busola Sodeinde as a director 14,365,124 94.58 823,894 5.42 15,189,018 4.15% 271,607 10 To approve the final dividend 15,320,714 99.75 39,092 0.25 15,359,806 4.20% 100,819 11 To authorise the directors to offer a scrip dividend alternative 14,942,049 98.37 248,261 1.63 15,190,310 4.15% 270,315 12 To authorise the directors to allot Ordinary shares 14,685,856 96.62 513,749 3.38 15,199,605 4.15% 261,020 13 To authorise the directors to allot equity securities for cash 12,125,476 81.07 2,831,033 18.93 14,956,509 4.09% 504,116 14 To allow the Company to make market purchases of its own shares 14,971,554 97.66 358,878 2.34 15,330,432 4.19% 130,193

* Includes discretionary votes

** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes for or against a resolution.

Notes:

As at close of business on 5 February 2025, the Company’s issued share capital comprised 365,665,633 Ordinary Shares and the total number of voting rights in the Company were 365,665,633 shares.

