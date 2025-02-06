06.02.2025 17:47:35

Result of AGM

6 February 2025

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the "Company”)

Result of 2025 Annual General Meeting

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc, announces that at the Company's 2025 Annual General Meeting held at 12:30pm on Thursday 6 February 2025, all resolutions were passed by way of a poll and the results of the poll, including the proxy votes received, are set out below.

Resolutions 1 to 12 (inclusive) were proposed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 13 and 14 (inclusive) were proposed as special resolutions.

As previously announced, Angela Henderson, Independent Non-Executive Director, did not seek-re-election at the AGM and accordingly resigned from the Company on 6 February 2025.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2 copies of all the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

ResolutionVotes For*%Votes Against%Total votes validly castTotal votes cast as % of issued share capitalVotes Withheld**
01Receive annual accounts for period ended 30 September 202415,267,32899.4682,7980.5415,350,1264.19%110,499
02Approve directors’ remuneration report13,778,20190.281,483,4759.7215,261,6764.17%198,949
03Approve the remuneration policy13,693,71390.051,513,7699.9515,207,4824.15%253,143
04Reappoint BDO LLP as auditors15,004,73598.39245,8401.6115,250,5754.17%210,050
05Re-elect David Brock as a director13,086,23786.152,104,27613.8515,190,5134.15%270,112
06Re-elect Oliver Bedford as a director13,092,48586.232,091,24113.7715,183,7264.15%276,899
07Re-elect Justin Ward as a director14,491,46896.11587,1783.8915,078,6464.12%381,979
08Re-elect Megan McCracken as a director14,356,92094.39853,8095.6115,210,7294.16%249,896
9Re-elect Busola Sodeinde as a director14,365,12494.58823,8945.4215,189,0184.15%271,607
10To approve the final dividend15,320,71499.7539,0920.2515,359,8064.20%100,819
11To authorise the directors to offer a scrip dividend alternative14,942,04998.37248,2611.6315,190,3104.15%270,315
12To authorise the directors to allot Ordinary shares14,685,85696.62513,7493.3815,199,6054.15%261,020
13To authorise the directors to allot equity securities for cash12,125,47681.072,831,03318.9314,956,5094.09%504,116
14To allow the Company to make market purchases of its own shares14,971,55497.66358,8782.3415,330,4324.19%130,193

* Includes discretionary votes

** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes for or against a resolution.

Notes:

As at close of business on 5 February 2025, the Company’s issued share capital comprised 365,665,633 Ordinary Shares and the total number of voting rights in the Company were 365,665,633 shares.

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited
Uloma Adighibe
Alexandria Tivey		HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 892 3877
+44 203 832 3891

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31        


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 PLCmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 PLC 0,35 0,00% Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 PLC

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.02.25 Januar 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
02.02.25 KW 5: Das sind die Tops und Flops der DAX-Aktien
02.02.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.02.25 KW 5: So performten die ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.02.25 Januar 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX legt letztlich kräftig zu -- DAX geht nach neuem Rekordhoch stärker aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schließen fester
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentierten sich im Donnerstagshandel höher. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich ohne klaren Trend. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag aufwärts.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen