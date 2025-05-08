Irish Continental Group Aktie
WKN DE: A112M8 / ISIN: IE00BLP58571
|
08.05.2025 16:38:38
Result of AGM
8 May 2025
Irish Continental Group plc
Result of Annual General Meeting ("AGM”)
At the AGM of Irish Continental Group plc held today, Thursday 8 May 2025, all resolutions proposed were passed on a poll.
The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting dated 7 April 2025 and which is available on the Company’s website www.icg.ie.
The table below sets out the results of the poll on each resolution.
|
|RESOLUTION
|For
|Against
|Total Votes
|Withheld
|
|
|Number
|%
|Number
|%
|Number
|Percent Issued Capital
|Number
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|To receive and consider the 2024 financial statements and the reports of the directors and auditor thereon and a review of the affairs of the Company (as an advisory resolution)
|123,467,950
|100.00%
|0
|0.00%
|123,467,950
|76.17%
|3,569
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2
|To declare a final dividend of 10.43 cent per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 2024
|123,471,519
|100.00%
|0
|0.00%
|123,471,519
|76.17%
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|3.a
|To re-appoint John B. McGuckian as a director
|121,685,783
|98.56%
|1,779,296
|1.44%
|123,465,079
|76.17%
|6,440
|3.b
|To re-appoint Eamonn Rothwell as a director
|122,795,148
|99.45%
|675,371
|0.55%
|123,470,519
|76.17%
|1,000
|3.c
|To re-appoint David Ledwidge as a director
|123,447,950
|99.99%
|17,129
|0.01%
|123,465,079
|76.17%
|6,440
|3.d
|To re-appoint Lesley Williams as a director
|122,610,722
|99.31%
|854,228
|0.69%
|123,464,950
|76.17%
|6,569
|3.e
|To re-appoint Daniel Clague as a director
|121,416,321
|98.34%
|2,048,629
|1.66%
|123,464,950
|76.17%
|6,569
|3.f
|To re-appoint Éimear Moloney as a director
|123,225,384
|99.81%
|239,566
|0.19%
|123,464,950
|76.17%
|6,569
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|4
|To authorise the directors to fix the auditors remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2025
|122,794,708
|99.45%
|673,242
|0.55%
|123,467,950
|76.17%
|3,569
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|5
| To receive and consider the Report of the Remuneration Committee for the year ended 31 December 2024
(as an advisory resolution)
|107,363,966
|86.96%
|16,101,363
|13.04%
|123,465,329
|76.17%
|6,190
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|6
| To receive and consider the Remuneration Policy
(as an advisory resolution)
|105,207,059
|85.22%
|18,250,930
|14.78%
|123,457,989
|76.17%
|13,530
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|7
|General authority to allot relevant securities
|105,862,444
|85.74%
|17,608,075
|14.26%
|123,470,519
|76.17%
|1,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|8
|To disapply statutory pre-emption provisions in specified circumstances
|111,301,408
|90.16%
|12,144,152
|9.84%
|123,445,560
|76.16%
|25,959
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|To disapply statutory pre-emption provisions in additional specified circumstances
|105,770,453
|87.89%
|14,578,489
|12.11%
|120,348,942
|74.25%
|3,122,577
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|10
|To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares
|123,393,894
|99.94%
|76,625
|0.06%
|123,470,519
|76.17%
|1,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|11
|To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares by way of tender offer
|123,392,894
|99.94%
|77,625
|0.06%
|123,470,519
|76.17%
|1,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|12
|To authorise the Company to re-allot treasury shares
|123,387,520
|99.93%
|82,870
|0.07%
|123,470,390
|76.17%
|1,129
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|13
|Authority to convene certain general meetings on 14 days notice
|118,533,601
|96.02%
|4,918,667
|3.98%
|123,452,268
|76.16%
|19,251
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|14
|To approve amendments to the memorandum and articles of association of the Company
|106,870,629
|86.56%
|16,596,321
|13.44%
|123,466,950
|76.17%
|4,569
Resolutions 1 to 7 were proposed as ordinary resolutions and Resolutions 8 to 14 were proposed as special resolutions. Votes withheld are not a vote in law and are not considered in counting the total votes for and against.
Copies of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism. These will shortly be available for inspection at https://direct.euronext.com/#/oamfiling , and at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Tom Corcoran
Company Secretary
