15.05.2025 16:30:00

Result of AGM

Kenmare Resources plc
("Kenmare” or "the Company” or "the Group”)

15 May 2025

Result of AGM

At the Annual General Meeting ("AGM”) of Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR) held today at The Merrion Hotel, Upper Merrion Street, Dublin 2, all resolutions were duly passed on a poll. The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of the Meeting to shareholders, posted 17 April 2025. In accordance with the Listing Rules, copies of the resolutions passed at the AGM (not relating to ordinary business) have been forwarded to the National Storage Mechanism and Euronext Dublin where they will shortly be available for viewing at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and https://direct.euronext.com/#/oamfiling

The full voting results are set out below:

ResolutionVotes For%Votes Against%Votes Withheld *%Total Votes% of issued share capital voted
To consider the Report of the Directors and Accounts62,567,785100.00           2000.00     6,3190.0162,567,98570.12
To consider the Remuneration Committee report and annual report on remuneration61,698,77998.62    866,0571.38     9,4680.0262,564,83670.12
To declare a final dividend of USc17.0 per share62,567,785100.00           2000.00     6,3190.0162,567,98570.12
To re-elect Issa Al Balushi62,556,34499.98      10,4410.02     7,5190.0162,566,78570.12
To re-elect Mette Dobel62,555,62099.98      11,1650.02     7,5190.0162,566,78570.12
To re-elect Elaine Dorward-King62,100,20499.25    466,5810.75     7,5190.0162,566,78570.12
To re-elect Clever Fonseca62,556,35899.98      10,4270.02     7,5190.0162,566,78570.12
To re-elect Tom Hickey62,563,571100.00           2140.00    10,5190.0262,563,78570.12
To re-elect Graham Martin61,028,89897.541,537,8872.46     7,5190.0162,566,78570.12
To re-elect Deirdre Somers62,077,01799.22    489,7680.78     7,5190.0162,566,78570.12
To re-elect Andrew Webb62,556,34499.98      10,4410.02     7,5190.0162,566,78570.12
To authorise Directors to fix auditor’s remuneration62,555,98399.98      12,0020.02     6,3190.0162,567,98570.12
To renew the authority to convene an EGM by 14 days’ notice.
61,406,26498.151,158,7211.85     9,3190.0162,564,98570.12
To authorise the directors to allot relevant securities59,536,24395.173,019,7434.83    18,3180.0362,555,98670.11
To disapply statutory
pre-emption rights		59,536,89295.163,030,8434.84     6,3190.0162,567,73570.12
To authorise market purchases62,551,76599.97      16,1990.03     6,3400.0162,567,96470.12
To authorise re-issue of treasury shares.61,091,53197.641,476,4542.36     6,3190.0162,567,98570.12
To amend the Articles of Association62,547,05999.99        3,3270.01    23,9180.0462,550,38670.10

*A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for or against a resolution.

For further information, please contact:

Kenmare Resources plc
Katharine Sutton
Investor Relations
ir@kenmareresources.com
Tel: +353 1 671 0411
Mob: +353 87 663 0875

Murray (PR advisor)
Paul O’Kane
pokane@murraygroup.ie
Tel: +353 1 498 0300
Mob: +353 86 609 0221

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world's largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma's production accounts for approximately 6% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday quality-of-life items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.


