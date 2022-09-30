|
Result of Annual General Meeting
OTAQ Plc (OTAQ)
OTAQ PLC
(OTAQ, or the Company)
Result of Annual General Meeting
OTAQ, the marine technology products and solutions group for the global aquaculture, offshore oil and gas industries and geotracking sectors, announces that at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed on a show of hands. Resolutions 1-11 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 12-13 were passed as special resolutions. The proxy votes received from shareholders on each resolution are set out below.
Please note a vote withheld is not a vote under English law and is not counted in the calculation of votes for and against a resolution or the total number of votes cast.
Copies of the resolutions required to be made available for inspection in accordance with LR 9.6.2 have been submitted today to the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Enquiries:
About OTAQ
OTAQ is a highly innovative technology company focused on the aquaculture, offshore and geotracking sectors. It operates in four worldwide locations: Lancaster, Aberdeen and Ulverston in the UK and Puerto Montt in Chile.
The Company's Oceansense leak detection systems have a global reputation as the industry standard solution and have been deployed successfully on hundreds of jobs. OTAQ's Dragonfish laser measurement system is fast becoming recognised as one of the most accurate underwater precision laser measurement systems available. OTAQ also has significant experience in the design and manufacture of underwater connectors, penetrators and communication systems.
It seeks to develop and continuously improve its product range for OTAQs increasingly global multi-sector client base using its specialist mechanical, electronic and software engineers with decades of experience in bringing technology products to market. Concurrently, OTAQ seeks to expand its technology portfolio through acquisitive growth, with the aim of further expanding its aquaculture, geotracking and offshore product offering.
OTAQ is proud to be fully ISO 9001:2015 accredited through DNV-GL. ISO 9001 is an internationally recognised quality management system and demonstrates OTAQ's commitment to consistency, continual improvement and customer satisfaction. The certification also demonstrates its ability to consistently deliver products and services to market whilst meeting statutory and regulatory requirements by applying an effective quality management system.
|GB00BK6JQ137
|RAG
|OTAQ
|213800CZGMYB5XTUXJ52
|191757
|1454627
