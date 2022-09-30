OTAQ PLC

(OTAQ, or the Company)

Result of Annual General Meeting

OTAQ, the marine technology products and solutions group for the global aquaculture, offshore oil and gas industries and geotracking sectors, announces that at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed on a show of hands. Resolutions 1-11 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 12-13 were passed as special resolutions. The proxy votes received from shareholders on each resolution are set out below.

Resolutions For (incl. discretionary) For (% of votes cast) Against Against (% of votes cast) Total number of votes cast Votes Withheld 1 To receive, consider and adopt the Directors Report and the Companys Annual Accounts for the financial year ended 31 March 2022 13,571,955 100% Nil Nil 13,571,955 Nil 2 To approve the Directors Remuneration Report for the financial year ended 31 March 2022 13,571,955 100% Nil Nil 13,571,955 Nil 3 To re-elect Matthew Jonathan Enright 13,571,955 100% Nil Nil 13,571,955 Nil 4 To re-elect Philip David Newby 13,571,955 100% Nil Nil 13,571,955 Nil 5 To re-elect William George Watt 13,571,955 100% Nil Nil 13,571,955 Nil 6 To re-elect Sarah Emily Stoten 13,571,955 100% Nil Nil 13,571,955 Nil 7 To re-elect Alexander Robert Hambro 13,571,955 100% Nil Nil 13,571,955 Nil 8 To elect Malcolm David Foster Pye 13,571,955 100% Nil Nil 13,571,955 Nil 9 To reappoint RSM UK Audit LLP as the Companys auditors 13,493,685 99.42% 78,270 0.58% 13,571,955 Nil 10 To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors. 13,571,955 100% Nil Nil 13,571,955 Nil 11 To empower the Directors to allot securities up to an aggregate nominal amount of £1,887,902.60 13,565,909 99.96% 6,046 0.04% 13,571,955 Nil Special Resolutions 12 To approve the general disapplication of pre-emption rights, up to an aggregate nominal amount of £283,185.39 13,565,909 99.96% 6,046 0.04% 13,571,955 Nil 13 To approve the specific disapplication of pre-emption rights, up to a further aggregate nominal amount of £283,185.39 13,565,909 99.96% 6,046 0.04% 13,571,955 Nil

Please note a vote withheld is not a vote under English law and is not counted in the calculation of votes for and against a resolution or the total number of votes cast.

Copies of the resolutions required to be made available for inspection in accordance with LR 9.6.2 have been submitted today to the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

