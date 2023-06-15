15.06.2023 15:50:19

Result of Annual General Meeting

OTAQ plc (OTAQ.AQ), the innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture, geotracking and offshore markets, announces that at the Annual General Meeting held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed. Resolutions 1-11 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 12-14 were passed as special resolutions. The proxy votes received from shareholders on each resolution are set out below.

 

 

Resolutions

For

(incl. discretionary)

For

(% of votes cast)

Against

Against

(% of votes cast)

Total number of votes cast

Votes cast (% of issued share capital)

Votes Withheld

1

To receive, consider and adopt the Directors Report and the Companys 2022 Annual Accounts

21,540,928

100%

Nil

Nil

21,540,928

16.84%

 

Nil

2

To approve the Directors Remuneration Report for the financial period ended 31 December 2022

21,540,928

100%

Nil

Nil

21,540,928

16.84%

 

Nil

3

To re-elect Matthew Enright

21,540,928

100%

Nil

Nil

21,540,928

16.84%

Nil

4

To re-elect Philip Newby

21,540,928

100%

Nil

Nil

21,540,928

16.84%

Nil

5

To re-elect William Watt

21,540,928

100%

Nil

Nil

21,540,928

16.84%

Nil

6

To re-elect Sarah Stoten

21,540,928

100%

Nil

Nil

21,540,928

16.84%

Nil

7

To elect Adam Reynolds

21,540,928

100%

Nil

Nil

21,540,928

16.84%

Nil

8

To elect Giles Clifford

21,540,928

100%

Nil

Nil

21,540,928

16.84%

Nil

9

To elect Harald Rotsch

21,540,928

100%

Nil

Nil

21,540,928

16.84%

 

10

To reappoint Azets Audit Services Limited as the Companys auditors

21,540,928

100%

Nil

Nil

21,540,928

16.84%

Nil

11

To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors.

21,540,928

100%

Nil

Nil

21,540,928

16.84%

 

Nil

 

Special Resolutions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12

To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares and relevant securities pursuant to section 551 of the Companies Act. 

21,540,928

100%

Nil

Nil

21,540,928

16.84%

 

Nil

13

To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights over shares representing 5% of the Companys issued share capital, as if section 561 of the Companies Act did not apply 

21,540,928

100%

Nil

Nil

21,540,928

16.84%

Nil

14

To authorise the Directors to further disapply pre-emption rights over shares representing an additional 5% of the Companys issued share capital, as if section 561 of the Companies Act did not apply

21,540,928

100%

Nil

Nil

21,540,928

16.84%

Nil

 

 

Enquiries:

 

OTAQ PLC

+44 (0) 1524 748028

Adam Reynolds, Non-Executive Chairman

Phil Newby, Chief Executive Officer

Matt Enright, Chief Financial Officer

 

 

 

Dowgate Capital Limited
(AQSE Corporate Advisor & Broker)

+44 (0)20 3903 7715

David Poutney / James Serjeant

Nicholas Chambers / Russell Cook

 

 

About OTAQ

 

OTAQ is a highly innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture, geotracking and offshore markets. It already has a number of established products in its portfolio and is focused on further developing its presence, customer base and cross selling opportunities within core markets both organically and via acquisition.

 

OTAQs aquaculture products, which include a sonar device (developed for Minnowtech LLC) to scan shrimp in ponds and water quality monitoring, are focused on maximising welfare and production yields. Additionally, the Company is developing a potentially game changing live plankton analysis product for finfish and shellfish farmers. It also continues to target opportunities in the acoustic deterrent devices market via its Sealfence product, which is used by salmon farmers, with global opportunities in Chile, Australia, Canada and Norway.

 

The Company is also developing high accuracy location trackers for specialist applications. Having already added clients within safety and multiple participant sport/racing applications, the Company is investigating wider market potential - including opportunities in the seafood industry.

 

OTAQs offshore product range includes OceanSense subsea leak detection, Eagle IP camera systems, Lander seabed survey devices and Subsea electrical connectors and penetrators. It is targeting a number of growth opportunities in new territories and has a strong client base including Expro, Amphenol and National Oilwell Varco. The Company is also focused on the development of new products through this division, with the aim of increased cross-deployment of skills and technologies into the aquaculture arena.

 


ISIN: GB00BK6JQ137
