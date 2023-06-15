OTAQ PLC

(OTAQ or the Company)

Result of Annual General Meeting

OTAQ plc (OTAQ.AQ), the innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture, geotracking and offshore markets, announces that at the Annual General Meeting held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed. Resolutions 1-11 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 12-14 were passed as special resolutions. The proxy votes received from shareholders on each resolution are set out below.

Resolutions For (incl. discretionary) For (% of votes cast) Against Against (% of votes cast) Total number of votes cast Votes cast (% of issued share capital) Votes Withheld 1 To receive, consider and adopt the Directors Report and the Companys 2022 Annual Accounts 21,540,928 100% Nil Nil 21,540,928 16.84% Nil 2 To approve the Directors Remuneration Report for the financial period ended 31 December 2022 21,540,928 100% Nil Nil 21,540,928 16.84% Nil 3 To re-elect Matthew Enright 21,540,928 100% Nil Nil 21,540,928 16.84% Nil 4 To re-elect Philip Newby 21,540,928 100% Nil Nil 21,540,928 16.84% Nil 5 To re-elect William Watt 21,540,928 100% Nil Nil 21,540,928 16.84% Nil 6 To re-elect Sarah Stoten 21,540,928 100% Nil Nil 21,540,928 16.84% Nil 7 To elect Adam Reynolds 21,540,928 100% Nil Nil 21,540,928 16.84% Nil 8 To elect Giles Clifford 21,540,928 100% Nil Nil 21,540,928 16.84% Nil 9 To elect Harald Rotsch 21,540,928 100% Nil Nil 21,540,928 16.84% 10 To reappoint Azets Audit Services Limited as the Companys auditors 21,540,928 100% Nil Nil 21,540,928 16.84% Nil 11 To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors. 21,540,928 100% Nil Nil 21,540,928 16.84% Nil Special Resolutions 12 To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares and relevant securities pursuant to section 551 of the Companies Act. 21,540,928 100% Nil Nil 21,540,928 16.84% Nil 13 To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights over shares representing 5% of the Companys issued share capital, as if section 561 of the Companies Act did not apply 21,540,928 100% Nil Nil 21,540,928 16.84% Nil 14 To authorise the Directors to further disapply pre-emption rights over shares representing an additional 5% of the Companys issued share capital, as if section 561 of the Companies Act did not apply 21,540,928 100% Nil Nil 21,540,928 16.84% Nil

Enquiries:

OTAQ PLC +44 (0) 1524 748028 Adam Reynolds, Non-Executive Chairman Phil Newby, Chief Executive Officer Matt Enright, Chief Financial Officer Dowgate Capital Limited

(AQSE Corporate Advisor & Broker) +44 (0)20 3903 7715 David Poutney / James Serjeant Nicholas Chambers / Russell Cook

About OTAQ

OTAQ is a highly innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture, geotracking and offshore markets. It already has a number of established products in its portfolio and is focused on further developing its presence, customer base and cross selling opportunities within core markets both organically and via acquisition.

OTAQs aquaculture products, which include a sonar device (developed for Minnowtech LLC) to scan shrimp in ponds and water quality monitoring, are focused on maximising welfare and production yields. Additionally, the Company is developing a potentially game changing live plankton analysis product for finfish and shellfish farmers. It also continues to target opportunities in the acoustic deterrent devices market via its Sealfence product, which is used by salmon farmers, with global opportunities in Chile, Australia, Canada and Norway.

The Company is also developing high accuracy location trackers for specialist applications. Having already added clients within safety and multiple participant sport/racing applications, the Company is investigating wider market potential - including opportunities in the seafood industry.

OTAQs offshore product range includes OceanSense subsea leak detection, Eagle IP camera systems, Lander seabed survey devices and Subsea electrical connectors and penetrators. It is targeting a number of growth opportunities in new territories and has a strong client base including Expro, Amphenol and National Oilwell Varco. The Company is also focused on the development of new products through this division, with the aim of increased cross-deployment of skills and technologies into the aquaculture arena.