Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP)

Result of Annual General Meeting



19-Jun-2026 / 14:00 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



19 June 2026 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE & OSE: GKP) (“Gulf Keystone”, “GKP” or “the Company”) Result of Annual General Meeting The Board of Gulf Keystone is pleased to announce that all the resolutions proposed at the Company's 2026 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held today at 1 P.M. (CEST) via webcast were duly passed by shareholders. The results of the AGM are as follows: RESOLUTION VOTES FOR % VOTES AGAINST % VOTES TOTAL % of ISC VOTED VOTES WITHHELD THAT BDO LLP be appointed as the Company’s auditor to hold office from the close of this meeting until the close of the Company’s next annual general meeting and that the Board of Directors be authorised to determine the auditor’s remuneration. 85,575,183 99.99% 9,940 0.01% 85,585,123 39.34% 23,757 THAT Mr David Thomas be and is hereby re-appointed as a Director in accordance with the Bye-laws. 85,546,705 99.98% 19,141 0.02% 85,565,846 39.33% 43,034 THAT Ms Wanda Mwaura be and is hereby re-appointed as a Director in accordance with the Bye-laws. 85,529,074 99.98% 19,884 0.02% 85,548,958 39.33% 59,922 THAT Mr Julien Balkany be and is hereby re-appointed as a Director in accordance with the Bye-laws. 85,363,360 99.78% 185,685 0.22% 85,549,045 39.33% 59,835 THAT Ms Marianne Daryabegui be and is hereby re-appointed as a Director in accordance with the Bye-laws. 85,529,193 99.98% 19,863 0.02% 85,549,056 39.33% 59,824 THAT Ms Catherine Krajicek be and is hereby re-appointed as a Director in accordance with the Bye-laws. 85,542,886 99.99% 6,060 0.01% 85,548,946 39.33% 59,934 THAT Mr Jon Harris be and is hereby re-appointed as a Director in accordance with the Bye-laws. 85,563,766 99.97% 25,989 0.03% 85,589,755 39.34% 19,125 THAT Mr Gabriel Papineau-Legris be and is hereby re-appointed as a Director in accordance with the Bye-laws. 85,533,201 99.97% 28,408 0.03% 85,561,609 39.33% 47,271 THAT the Directors’ Remuneration Report as set out in the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2025 be and is hereby approved. 85,080,907 99.50% 430,226 0.50% 85,511,133 39.31% 97,747 THAT the Company be generally and unconditionally authorised to make market purchases of its Common Shares. 85,522,517 99.95% 45,871 0.05% 85,568,388 39.33% 40,492 Enquiries: Gulf Keystone: +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications aclark@gulfkeystone.com FTI Consulting +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Ben Brewerton Nick Hennis GKP@fticonsulting.com or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com Notes to Editors: Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE & OSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

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