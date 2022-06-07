Result of Annual General Meeting 2022

|
LONDON, 7 June 2022: Arix Bioscience plc (Arix or the Company) (LSE: ARIX), announces that at its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") duly convened and held today, all resolutions as set out on the notice of meeting were duly passed by way of a poll. Resolutions 1 to 11 were passed as ordinary resolutions. Resolutions 12 to 15 were passed as special resolutions.
Full details of the poll results are set out below and will also be available on the Company's website.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of resolutions passed at the Meeting concerning items other than ordinary business will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism, which can be accessed at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
The full text of the resolutions considered at the AGM are contained in the Notice of AGM, published on 12 May 2022, which is available on Arix investor relations website.
[ENDS]
Enquiries
For more information on Arix, please contact:
Arix Bioscience plc
+44 (0)20 7290 1050
Powerscourt Group
Sarah MacLeod, Ibrahim Khalil, Nick Johnson
+44 (0)20 7250 1446
About Arix Bioscience plc
Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences.
We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise, and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com
|ISIN:
|GB00BD045071
|Category Code:
|RAG
|TIDM:
|ARIX
|LEI Code:
|213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|166768
|EQS News ID:
|1370371
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
