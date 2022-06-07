Result of Annual General Meeting 2022

07.06.2022 17:44:25

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX)
07-Jun-2022 / 16:44 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Arix Bioscience plc

 

LONDON, 7 June 2022: Arix Bioscience plc (Arix or the Company) (LSE: ARIX), announces that at its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") duly convened and held today, all resolutions as set out on the notice of meeting were duly passed by way of a poll. Resolutions 1 to 11 were passed as ordinary resolutions. Resolutions 12 to 15 were passed as special resolutions.

 

Full details of the poll results are set out below and will also be available on the Company's website.

 

No

RESOLUTION

VOTES FOR

%

VOTES AGAINST

%

TOTAL VOTES

% of ISC VOTED

VOTES WITHHELD

1

To receive the Directors' Report and the accounts of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2021

63,669,622

99.99%

5,609

0.01%

63,675,231

49.29%

10,853

2

To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy

63,589,770

99.90%

65,188

0.10%

63,654,958

49.28%

31,126

3

To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report

60,232,861

94.62%

3,422,747

5.38%

63,655,608

49.28%

30,476

4

To re-elect Peregrine Moncreiffe as a Director

60,068,424

94.35%

3,599,164

5.65%

63,667,588

49.29%

18,496

5

To re-elect Maureen O'Connell as a Director

59,600,160

93.61%

4,068,028

6.39%

63,668,188

49.29%

17,896

6

To re-elect Isaac Kohlberg as a Director

63,450,417

99.66%

217,771

0.34%

63,668,188

49.29%

17,896

7

To re-elect Robert Lyne as a Director

63,451,455

99.66%

216,733

0.34%

63,668,188

49.29%

17,896

8

To elect Sir Michael Bunbury as a Director

60,231,844

94.60%

3,436,344

5.40%

63,668,188

49.29%

17,896

9

To appoint BDO LLP as auditors of the Company

63,659,891

99.98%

12,947

0.02%

63,672,838

49.29%

13,246

10

To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee of the Company to fix the auditor's remuneration

63,667,766

99.99%

4,772

0.01%

63,672,538

49.29%

13,546

11

To authorise the Directors to allot shares

63,632,590

99.94%

40,130

0.06%

63,672,720

49.29%

13,364

12

Authority to disapply statutory pre emption rights

58,648,467

92.11%

5,021,253

7.89%

63,669,720

49.29%

16,364

13

Additional authority to disapply statutory pre emption rights

58,653,953

92.12%

5,015,767

7.88%

63,669,720

49.29%

16,364

14

To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares

63,648,630

99.96%

22,560

0.04%

63,671,190

49.29%

14,894

15

Authority to call a general meeting, other than an annual general meeting, on not less than 14 clear days' notice

63,666,745

99.99%

8,786

0.01%

63,675,531

49.29%

10,553

 

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of resolutions passed at the Meeting concerning items other than ordinary business will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism, which can be accessed at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The full text of the resolutions considered at the AGM are contained in the Notice of AGM, published on 12 May 2022, which is available on Arix investor relations website.

[ENDS]

 

 

Enquiries

For more information on Arix, please contact:

 

Arix Bioscience plc

+44 (0)20 7290 1050

ir@arixbioscience.com

 

Powerscourt Group

Sarah MacLeod, Ibrahim Khalil, Nick Johnson

+44 (0)20 7250 1446

arix@powerscourt-group.com

 

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences.

 

We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise, and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com

 

 
