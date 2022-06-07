Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX)

Result of Annual General Meeting 2022



07-Jun-2022 / 16:44 GMT/BST

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Arix Bioscience plc

Result of Annual General Meeting 2022

LONDON, 7 June 2022: Arix Bioscience plc (Arix or the Company) (LSE: ARIX), announces that at its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") duly convened and held today, all resolutions as set out on the notice of meeting were duly passed by way of a poll. Resolutions 1 to 11 were passed as ordinary resolutions. Resolutions 12 to 15 were passed as special resolutions.

Full details of the poll results are set out below and will also be available on the Company's website.

No RESOLUTION VOTES FOR % VOTES AGAINST % TOTAL VOTES % of ISC VOTED VOTES WITHHELD 1 To receive the Directors' Report and the accounts of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2021 63,669,622 99.99% 5,609 0.01% 63,675,231 49.29% 10,853 2 To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy 63,589,770 99.90% 65,188 0.10% 63,654,958 49.28% 31,126 3 To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report 60,232,861 94.62% 3,422,747 5.38% 63,655,608 49.28% 30,476 4 To re-elect Peregrine Moncreiffe as a Director 60,068,424 94.35% 3,599,164 5.65% 63,667,588 49.29% 18,496 5 To re-elect Maureen O'Connell as a Director 59,600,160 93.61% 4,068,028 6.39% 63,668,188 49.29% 17,896 6 To re-elect Isaac Kohlberg as a Director 63,450,417 99.66% 217,771 0.34% 63,668,188 49.29% 17,896 7 To re-elect Robert Lyne as a Director 63,451,455 99.66% 216,733 0.34% 63,668,188 49.29% 17,896 8 To elect Sir Michael Bunbury as a Director 60,231,844 94.60% 3,436,344 5.40% 63,668,188 49.29% 17,896 9 To appoint BDO LLP as auditors of the Company 63,659,891 99.98% 12,947 0.02% 63,672,838 49.29% 13,246 10 To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee of the Company to fix the auditor's remuneration 63,667,766 99.99% 4,772 0.01% 63,672,538 49.29% 13,546 11 To authorise the Directors to allot shares 63,632,590 99.94% 40,130 0.06% 63,672,720 49.29% 13,364 12 Authority to disapply statutory pre emption rights 58,648,467 92.11% 5,021,253 7.89% 63,669,720 49.29% 16,364 13 Additional authority to disapply statutory pre emption rights 58,653,953 92.12% 5,015,767 7.88% 63,669,720 49.29% 16,364 14 To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares 63,648,630 99.96% 22,560 0.04% 63,671,190 49.29% 14,894 15 Authority to call a general meeting, other than an annual general meeting, on not less than 14 clear days' notice 63,666,745 99.99% 8,786 0.01% 63,675,531 49.29% 10,553

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of resolutions passed at the Meeting concerning items other than ordinary business will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism, which can be accessed at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The full text of the resolutions considered at the AGM are contained in the Notice of AGM, published on 12 May 2022, which is available on Arix investor relations website.

[ENDS]

Enquiries

For more information on Arix, please contact:

Arix Bioscience plc

+44 (0)20 7290 1050

ir@arixbioscience.com

Powerscourt Group

Sarah MacLeod, Ibrahim Khalil, Nick Johnson

+44 (0)20 7250 1446

arix@powerscourt-group.com

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences.

We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise, and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com