21.07.2023 15:31:00
Result of General Meeting
21 JULY 2023
NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC
RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING
Northern Venture Trust PLC ("the Company”) announces that at the General Meeting held on 21 July 2023 the resolution as set out in the notice of the meeting was duly passed by shareholders.
In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, a copy of the resolution proposed and passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will also be available from: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts/nvt/.
Details of proxy voting on the resolution put to shareholders at the General Meeting is as follows:
|Number
|Resolution
|For
|Discretionary
|Against
|Vote Withheld
|1
|To approve the proposed amendments to the Advisory Agreement (as described in the Circular), being ‘a Related Party Transaction’ for the purposes of the Financial Conduct Authority’s Listing Rules
|7,777,783
|56,694
|1,061,536
|254,313
Enquiries:
Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430
Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts
Neither the contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are incorporated into, or form part of, this announcement.
