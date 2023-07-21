21 JULY 2023

NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC

RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING

Northern Venture Trust PLC ("the Company”) announces that at the General Meeting held on 21 July 2023 the resolution as set out in the notice of the meeting was duly passed by shareholders.

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, a copy of the resolution proposed and passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will also be available from: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts/nvt/.

Details of proxy voting on the resolution put to shareholders at the General Meeting is as follows:

Number Resolution For Discretionary Against Vote Withheld 1 To approve the proposed amendments to the Advisory Agreement (as described in the Circular), being ‘a Related Party Transaction’ for the purposes of the Financial Conduct Authority’s Listing Rules 7,777,783 56,694 1,061,536 254,313

Enquiries:

Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

