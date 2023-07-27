27.07.2023 14:31:00

Result of General Meeting

27 JULY 2023

NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC

RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING

Northern 3 VCT PLC ("the Company”) announces that at the General Meeting held on 27 July 2023 the resolution as set out in the notice of the meeting was duly passed by shareholders.

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, a copy of the resolution proposed and passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will also be available from: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts/n3vct/.

Details of proxy voting on the resolution put to shareholders at the General Meeting is as follows:

NumberResolutionForDiscretionaryAgainstVote Withheld
1To approve the proposed amendment to the Management Agreement (as described in the Circular), being ‘a Related Party Transaction’ for the purposes of the Financial Conduct Authority’s Listing Rules5,398,91895,891915,99297,955

Enquiries:

Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

Neither the contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are incorporated into, or form part of, this announcement.


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Northern 3 VCT PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Northern 3 VCT PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Northern 3 VCT PLC 0,84 -1,75% Northern 3 VCT PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB- und Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach Rekordhoch fester -- US-Börsen beenden Handelswoche mit Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Freitag in der Verlustzone, wohingegen der deutsche Aktienmarkt zulegte. An den US-Börsen dominierten die Käufer. An den asiatischen Börsen ließ sich zum Wochenende keine klare Tendenz ausmachen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen