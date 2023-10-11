Result of General Meeting

11 October 2023

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(the "Company”)

Results of General Meeting

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (the "Company") announces that at a General Meeting of the Company held today, all resolutions proposed (as set out in the Notice of General Meeting dated 7 September 2023) were passed by way of a poll. The results of the poll are set out below and will shortly be published on the Company's website at www.hargreaveaimvcts.co.uk .

Resolution 1 was proposed as an ordinary resolution and Resolutions 2 and 3 were proposed as special resolutions.

Resolution Votes For* % Votes Against % Total votes validly cast Total votes cast as % of issued share capital Votes Withheld** To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares pursuant to the Company's offer for subscription.



12,103,053 97.74 279,894 2.26 12,382,947 3.78 0 To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares on a non-pre-emptive basis pursuant to the Company's offer for subscription.



11,264,431 92.28 942,902 7.72 12,207,333 3.72 175,614 To adopt new Articles of Association. 11,943,888 96.96 374,389 3.04 12,318,277 3.76 64,670

* Includes discretionary votes

**A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes for or against a resolution.

A copy of the resolutions will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31