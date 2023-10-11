|
Result of General Meeting
11 October 2023
HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the "Company”)
Results of General Meeting
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (the "Company") announces that at a General Meeting of the Company held today, all resolutions proposed (as set out in the Notice of General Meeting dated 7 September 2023) were passed by way of a poll. The results of the poll are set out below and will shortly be published on the Company's website at www.hargreaveaimvcts.co.uk.
Resolution 1 was proposed as an ordinary resolution and Resolutions 2 and 3 were proposed as special resolutions.
|Resolution
|Votes For*
|%
|Votes Against
|%
|Total votes validly cast
|Total votes cast as % of issued share capital
|Votes Withheld**
| To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares pursuant to the Company's offer for subscription.
|12,103,053
|97.74
|279,894
|2.26
|12,382,947
|3.78
|0
| To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares on a non-pre-emptive basis pursuant to the Company's offer for subscription.
|11,264,431
|92.28
|942,902
|7.72
|12,207,333
|3.72
|175,614
|To adopt new Articles of Association.
|11,943,888
|96.96
|374,389
|3.04
|12,318,277
|3.76
|64,670
* Includes discretionary votes
**A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes for or against a resolution.
A copy of the resolutions will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
END
For further information, please contact:
|
JTC (UK) Limited
Uloma Adighibe
| HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 207 409 0181
LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31
