11.10.2023 13:51:29

Result of General Meeting

11 October 2023

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the "Company”)

Results of General Meeting

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (the "Company") announces that at a General Meeting of the Company held today, all resolutions proposed (as set out in the Notice of General Meeting dated 7 September 2023) were passed by way of a poll. The results of the poll are set out below and will shortly be published on the Company's website at www.hargreaveaimvcts.co.uk.

Resolution 1 was proposed as an ordinary resolution and Resolutions 2 and 3 were proposed as special resolutions.

Resolution Votes For* % Votes Against % Total votes validly cast Total votes cast as % of issued share capital Votes Withheld**
To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares pursuant to the Company's offer for subscription.

  		12,103,053 97.74 279,894 2.26 12,382,947 3.78 0
To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares on a non-pre-emptive basis pursuant to the Company's offer for subscription.

  		11,264,431 92.28 942,902 7.72 12,207,333 3.72 175,614
To adopt new Articles of Association. 11,943,888 96.96 374,389 3.04 12,318,277 3.76 64,670

* Includes discretionary votes

**A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes for or against a resolution.

A copy of the resolutions will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited
Uloma Adighibe 		HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 207 409 0181

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31        

 


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 PLCmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 PLC 0,42 0,73% Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Banken läuten Berichtssaison ein: ATX und DAX tiefer -- Börsen in Asien geben letztlich ab
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt ist am Freitag eine schwächere Tendenz zu beobachten. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am letzten Handelstag der Woche abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen