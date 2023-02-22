RESULT OF SHARE BUYBACK

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 08 - 22 February

On 9 February 2023, DFDS A/S ("DFDS" or the "Company") announced a share buyback of up to DKK 300m which gave shareholders an opportunity to sell shares back to the Company. The price range for the share buyback was DKK 245 - 310 per share.



The offer period expired at 16:00 CET on 21 February 2023 and the acceptances submitted have now been assessed.

On this basis, DFDS’ Board of Directors has decided to buy back a total of 1,071,428 shares at DKK 280 per share of nominally DKK 20, corresponding to a total purchase sum of DKK 299,999,840.

In accordance with the allocation principles set out in the terms and conditions of the share buyback, all qualifying shareholders who have offered to sell shares at the above-mentioned price and who wished to sell 50 or fewer shares have been settled in full. Qualifying shareholders who wished to sell more than 50 shares have been settled pro rata at 85% (rounded) of the submitted bid exceeding 50 shares.

Lauritzen Fonden Holding ApS participated in the buyback with the sale of 453,536 shares (corresponding to 42.33% of the total purchase sum).

The trades of the shares will be registered on 23 February 2023 and the settlement of the share buyback is expected to be completed on 27 February 2023 via the individual shareholder’s depositary bank or stockbroker.

After settlement, DFDS will hold 2,452,956 treasury shares corresponding to 4.18% of the total share capital.





Contact



Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59





About DFDS

DFDS provides ferry and transport services in and around Europe, generating annual revenues of around DKK 27bn.

To over 10,000 freight customers, we deliver high reliability through ferry & port terminal services and transport & logistics solutions.

For millions of passengers, we provide safe overnight and short sea ferry services.

Our 11,500 employees are located on ferries, terminals, distribution centres, and in offices across more than 20 countries. DFDS was founded in 1866, headquartered in Copenhagen, and listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment