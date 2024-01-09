9 January 2024

Announcement no. 358

Result of share issue

With reference to Company announcement no. 357, where Rovsing offered to subscribe for shares in connection with a share issue, the subscription period has now ended. The offer to subscribe for new shares has resulted in a full subscription of 85.714 shares of DKK 35 each with total proceeds of DKK 2.999.990. The subscriptions were taken up by both existing and new shareholders as well as with participation of Rovsing’s CEO, CFO and a member of the Board of Directors.

The shares will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen no later than week 3, 2024. After the admission of the shares to trading, there will be a total of 561.942 shares of nominal DKK 10.00 each with a total share capital of DKK 5.619.420.

Rovsing's Board of Directors and Management would like to thank the investors who participated in the share issue, which will help further strengthen Rovsing's position in the coming years.

Rovsing A/S, Sigurd Hundrup, CFO

Email: shu@rovsing.dk Tel. +45 53 39 18 92

