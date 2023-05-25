|
25.05.2023 14:56:25
Result of Summons to Written Resolution - Approved amendment to Golar’s unsecured bonds
Pursuant to the announcement dated May 9, 2023 where Golar LNG Limited ("Golar” or the "Company”) instructed Nordic Trustee AS to summon a Written Resolution for the Company's senior unsecured bonds maturing 20 October 2025 (ISIN NO 0011123432), Golar announces today that the Proposed Resolution (as defined in the Summons) was adopted according to the voting requirements of the Bond Terms. The Bond Trustee is therefore authorized to take the necessary actions to implement the Proposed Resolution. In connection with this, on June 2, 2023 Golar will pay a fee, equivalent to 3.75% of the Nominal Amount to bondholders of record on May 31, 2023.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) which reflects management’s current expectations, estimates and projections about its operations. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address activities and events that will, should, could or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Words such as "may,” "could,” "should,” "would,” "expect,” "plan,” "anticipate,” "intend,” "forecast,” "believe,” "estimate,” "predict,” "propose,” "potential,” "continue,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.
These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Golar LNG Limited undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.
Hamilton, Bermuda
May 25, 2023
Enquiries:
Golar Management Limited: + 44 207 063 7900
Karl Fredrik Staubo - CEO
Eduardo Maranhão - CFO
Stuart Buchanan - Head of Investor Relations
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Golar LNG LtdShsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Golar LNG LtdShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Golar LNG LtdShs
|20,29
|-0,15%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWeiterhin keine Einigung im US-Schuldenstreit: Uneinheitliche Entwicklung an den US-Börsen -- ATX und DAX schließen mit Verlusten -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel überwiegend tiefer
Der heimische Markt konnte frühe Gewinne letztlich nicht halten. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt gab ebenfalls leicht nach. Die US-Börsen tendierten am Donnerstag uneinheitlich. An den Börsen in Fernost waren zur Wochenmitte hauptsächlich Verluste zu sehen.