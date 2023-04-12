Results for digital subscriptions of AS Ekspress Grupp in the 1st quarter of 2023

The number of digital subscriptions of AS Ekspress Grupp increased by 15% in total in the Baltic States year-over-year (10% in the 1st quarter) and totalled 161,278 at the end of March.

The number of digital subscriptions of AS Delfi Meedia that publishes the news portal Delfi, newspapers Eesti Päevaleht, Maaleht, Eesti Ekspress and several popular magazines increased by 17% year-over-year (1 st quarter: 8%) and totalled 92,339.

quarter: 8%) and totalled 92,339. The number of digital subscriptions of AS Õhtuleht, 50% of which is owned by Ekspress Grupp, increased by 1% year-over-year (1 st quarter: 7%) and totalled 24,100.

quarter: 7%) and totalled 24,100. The number of digital subscriptions of Geenius Meedia OÜ increased by 36% year-over-year (1 st quarter: 8%) and totalled 6,058.

quarter: 8%) and totalled 6,058. In Latvia, the number of digital subscriptions of Delfi A/S increased by 25% year-over-year (1 st quarter: 21%) and totalled 17,153.

quarter: 21%) and totalled 17,153. In Lithuania, the number of digital subscriptions of Delfi increased by 14% year-over-year (1st quarter: 15%) and totalled 21,628.

Comments by the Chairman of the Management Board of Ekspress Grupp, Mari-Liis Rüütsalu:

"The media companies of Ekspress Grupp acquired more than 21,000 digital subscribers in a year which solidified our position as the leading Baltic media company with a digital business model. The Group’s newest member, Geenius Meedia, demonstrated the highest growth in relative terms, with a 36 per cent increase in digital subscribers in a year. We can also be satisfied with the results of the Group’s media company with the highest number of subscribers, Delfi Meedia, whose digital subscriptions increased by 17% in a year.

Both the quarterly as well as the annual growth of Delfi’s Latvian and Lithuanian subsidiaries is a proof of the success of the subscription package reform implemented at the end of last year, with further growth expected in these markets.

The digital revenue base of Ekspress Grupp is increasingly based on digital subscription revenue. We are making progress in attaining our financial goals and wish to offer digital paid content to at least 340,000 subscribers by the year 2026.”

Detailed overview of digital subscriptions

31.03.2023 31.12.2022 change 31.03.2022 change AS Delfi Meedia 92,339 85,551 8% 78,799 17% AS Õhtuleht Kirjastus 24,100 22,530 7% 23,935 1% Geenius Meedia OÜ 6,058 5,616 8% 4,461 36% Delfi AS (Latvia) 17,153 14,131 21% 13,746 25% Delfi UAB (Lithuania) 21,628 18,780 15% 19,039 14% Total Ekspress Grupp 161,278 146,608 10% 139,980 15%





The Group considers only the subscriptions with the value of more than 1 euro per calendar month that are separately invoiced and separately cancellable at any given time as digital subscriptions.

One of the long-term targets of Ekspress Grupp is to increase the volume of digital subscriptions in the Baltic States to 340 thousand subscribers by the end of 2026. The long-term targets of Ekspress Grupp were established and disclosed at the beginning of 2022.





