Results for the first quarter of financial year 2023/2024

INTERIM STATEMENT AT 31/12/2023

FIRST QUARTER OF FINANCIAL YEAR 2023/2024

EPRA

OCCUPANCY RATE GROSS YIELD ON THE PORTFOLIO CHANGE IN

FAIR VALUE OF THE PORTFOLIO HEDGING RATIO 98.2% 6.90% -0.4% 94.7%





ROBUST OPERATING PERFORMANCE & ARBITRAGE IN THE PROPERTY PORTFOLIO

OPERATING RESULTS

Rental income : €13.1 million, up by 6.6% compared with €12.3 million at 31/12/2022

: €13.1 million, up by 6.6% compared with €12.3 million at 31/12/2022 EPRA Earnings : €9.2 million, up by 6.6% compared with €8.6 million at 31/12/2022

: €9.2 million, up by 6.6% compared with €8.6 million at 31/12/2022 EPRA Earnings (per share) : €1.40 (vs €1.31 at 31/12/2022)

: €1.40 (vs €1.31 at 31/12/2022) Net result : -€6.0 million (vs €13.9 million at 31/12/2022)

BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

Fair value of the portfolio : €736.9 million (vs €740.9 million at 30/09/2023)

: €736.9 million (vs €740.9 million at 30/09/2023) EPRA LTV : 42.9%, down from 43.4% at 30/09/2023

: 42.9%, down from 43.4% at 30/09/2023 EPRA NTA (per share) : €64.54 (vs €63.59 at 30/09/2023)

Ascencio strengthens its presence in its "Bellefleur” retail park in Couillet (Belgium).

