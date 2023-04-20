VEON HOLDINGS B.V. (the "Issuer”)

RESULTS OF 2023 PUT OPTION

relating to

USD 529,320,000 5.95% notes due October 2023 (ISIN: US92718WAE93 (144A) and XS0889401724 (REGS)) (the "October 2023 Notes”) and USD 700,000,000 7.25% notes due December 2023 (US36251BAB18 (144A) and XS1400710726 (REGS)) (the "December 2023 Notes” and together with the October 2023 Notes, the "Notes”)

Amsterdam, Netherlands, 20 April 2023 15:30 CET: The Issuer announces today the results of the 2023 Put Option in respect of the Notes.

On 5 April 2023, the Issuer issued the 2023 Put Option Event Notice which commenced the 2023 Put Option Period during which Holders could elect to participate in the 2023 Put Option.

Terms defined in the 2023 Put Option Event Notice and the terms and conditions of the Notes shall have the same meaning in this announcement, unless otherwise defined herein.

The 2023 Put Option Period expired at 5:00 p.m. (New York time) on 19 April 2023 and the aggregate principal amount of Notes in respect of which the 2023 Put Option had been validly exercised was: (a) USD 165,377,000 of the October 2023 Notes, and (b) USD 293,747,000 of the December 2023 Notes.

Subject to the terms of the 2023 Put Option, the Issuer will pay to the Holders of Notes accepted for purchase the Repurchase Price for their Notes on 26 April 2023.

Following settlement of the 2023 Put Option, the aggregate principal amount of Notes outstanding is expected to be:

Description of Notes Expected aggregate principal amount of Notes outstanding following settlement of 2023 Put Option USD 529,320,000 5.95% notes due October 2023 (ISIN: US92718WAE93 (144A) and XS0889401724 (REGS)) USD 363,943,000 USD 700,000,000 7.25% notes due December 2023 (US36251BAB18 (144A) and XS1400710726 (REGS)) USD 406,253,000

Kroll Issuer Services Limited as the Settlement Agent



Telephone: + 44 20 7704 0880

Email: veon@is.kroll.com

Attention: Paul Kamminga

