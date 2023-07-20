Octopus AIM VCT plc

Results of Annual General Meeting

Octopus AIM VCT plc announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held on 20 July 2023.

All Resolutions were carried on a show of hands. Details of proxy votes submitted in respect of the resolutions are detailed below.

Resolution Votes

For Percentage of votes cast Chair’s Discretion Percentage of votes cast Votes Against Percentage of votes cast Votes Withheld 1 3,396,011 92.58 266,913 7.28 5,227 0.14 13,392 2 3,410,521 92.95 251,651 6.86 6,904 0.19 12,467 3 3,065,530 87.36 266,913 7.60 176,792 5.04 172,308 4 3,063,699 87.85 266,913 7.65 156,808 4.50 194,123 5 3,163,000 89.06 266,913 7.52 121,562 3.42 130,068 6 3,146,440 89.52 279,075 7.94 89,394 2.54 166,634 7 3,189,427 89.70 266,913 7.51 99,370 2.79 125,833 8 3,199,652 89.13 266,913 7.43 123,326 3.44 91,652 9 3,295,508 91.04 266,913 7.37 57,581 1.59 38,481 10 3,356,836 92.36 262,101 7.21 15,605 0.43 47,001 11 3,295,552 90.77 262,101 7.22 73,064 2.01 50,826 12 3,342,549 92.14 262,480 7.23 22,715 0.63 53,799 13 3,320,733 91.54 251,651 6.93 55,360 1.53 53,799 14 3,348,355 91.37 251,651 6.87 64,420 1.76 17,117 15 3,308,971 91.14 253,843 7.00 67,694 1.86 51,035 16 3,398,155 92.59 253,842 6.91 18,186 0.50 11,360

Based on an Issued Share Capital of Ordinary Shares of 178,022,947? as at 20 July 2023, 2.06% of the shares in issue lodged valid proxies in relation to this meeting.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619