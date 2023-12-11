Octopus Future Generations VCT plc

Results of Annual General Meeting

Octopus Future Generations VCT plc announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held on 11 December 2023.

All Resolutions were carried on a show of hands. Details of proxy votes submitted in respect of the resolutions are detailed below.

Resolution Votes

For Percentage of votes cast Chair’s Discretion Percentage of votes cast Votes Against Percentage of votes cast Votes Withheld 1 471,458 98.73 3,027 0.63 3,060 0.64 0 2 413,333 86.55 3,027 0.64 61,185 12.81 0 3 410,273 86.47 3,027 0.63 61,185 12.90 3,060 4 474,518 99.37 3,027 0.63 0 0.00 0 5 471,458 99.36 3,027 0.64 0 0.00 3,060 6 471,458 99.36 3,027 0.64 0 0.00 3,060 7 430,223 90.67 44,262 9.33 0 0.00 3,060 8 433,283 90.73 44,262 9.27 0 0.00 0 9 430,223 90.09 44,262 9.27 3,060 0.64 0 10 433,283 90.73 44,262 9.27 0 0.00 0 11 393,283 82.36 44,262 9.26 40,000 8.38 0

Based on an Issued Share Capital of Ordinary Shares of 50,165,822 as at 11 December 2023, 0.95% of the shares in issue lodged valid proxies in relation to this meeting.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

