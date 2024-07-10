Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
10.07.2024 18:05:00

Results of Annual General Meeting

Octopus Apollo VCT plc

Results of Annual General Meeting

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held on 10 July 2024.

All Resolutions were carried on a show of hands. Details of proxy votes submitted in respect of the resolutions are detailed below.

ResolutionVotes
For		Percentage of votes cast Chair’s DiscretionPercentage of votes castVotes AgainstPercentage of votes castVotes Withheld
110,344,01990.001,086,0579.4563,2440.5537,430
29,510,20485.421,087,8239.77535,5784.81397,145
310,015,41488.811,089,5739.66172,7071.53253,056
49,973,57488.321,100,8479.75217,7281.93238,601
510,018,94188.491,100,8479.72202,7231.79208,239
69,722,22986.651,087,1399.69410,9283.66310,454
710,121,51289.491,094,5139.6893,6930.83221,032
810,082,61689.211,161,61810.2857,7970.51228,719
910,011,04989.031,098,3259.77134,5911.20286,785
1010,036,45588.661,139,82610.07143,3821.27211,087
1110,367,56690.191,079,3909.3948,8190.4234,975
129,701,05086.241,188,31710.56359,7043.20281,679

Based on an Issued Share Capital of Ordinary Shares of 882,596,265, 1.3% of the shares in issue lodged valid proxies in relation to this meeting.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Octopus Apollo VCT PLCmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Octopus Apollo VCT PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Octopus Apollo VCT PLC 0,46 -2,56% Octopus Apollo VCT PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Inflation im Fokus: Wall Street beendet Handel uneinheitlich -- ATX und DAX schließen höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit kräftigen Gewinnen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten im Donnerstagshandel zulegen. Die US-Börsen entwickelten sich uneinheitlich. Die Märkte in Fernost tendierten am Donnerstag deutlich aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen