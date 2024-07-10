Octopus Apollo VCT plc

Results of Annual General Meeting

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held on 10 July 2024.

All Resolutions were carried on a show of hands. Details of proxy votes submitted in respect of the resolutions are detailed below.

Resolution Votes

For Percentage of votes cast Chair’s Discretion Percentage of votes cast Votes Against Percentage of votes cast Votes Withheld 1 10,344,019 90.00 1,086,057 9.45 63,244 0.55 37,430 2 9,510,204 85.42 1,087,823 9.77 535,578 4.81 397,145 3 10,015,414 88.81 1,089,573 9.66 172,707 1.53 253,056 4 9,973,574 88.32 1,100,847 9.75 217,728 1.93 238,601 5 10,018,941 88.49 1,100,847 9.72 202,723 1.79 208,239 6 9,722,229 86.65 1,087,139 9.69 410,928 3.66 310,454 7 10,121,512 89.49 1,094,513 9.68 93,693 0.83 221,032 8 10,082,616 89.21 1,161,618 10.28 57,797 0.51 228,719 9 10,011,049 89.03 1,098,325 9.77 134,591 1.20 286,785 10 10,036,455 88.66 1,139,826 10.07 143,382 1.27 211,087 11 10,367,566 90.19 1,079,390 9.39 48,819 0.42 34,975 12 9,701,050 86.24 1,188,317 10.56 359,704 3.20 281,679

Based on an Issued Share Capital of Ordinary Shares of 882,596,265, 1.3% of the shares in issue lodged valid proxies in relation to this meeting.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53