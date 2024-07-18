18.07.2024 17:15:00

Results of Annual General Meeting

Octopus AIM VCT plc

Octopus AIM VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held on 18 July 2024.

All Resolutions were carried on a show of hands. Details of proxy votes submitted in respect of the resolutions are detailed below.

ResolutionVotes
For		Percentage of votes cast Chair’s DiscretionPercentage of votes castVotes AgainstPercentage of votes castVotes Withheld
13,880,30291.49357,8318.443,1430.0711,360
23,895,06791.84341,3898.054,8200.1111,360
33,909,02792.17327,4297.724,8200.1111,360
43,620,11487.30366,2118.83160,3133.87105,998
53,699,07088.30366,2118.74124,0792.9663,276
63,693,76788.21366,2118.75127,3503.0465,308
73,731,13089.06352,2518.41105,9792.5363,276
83,710,12989.33352,2518.4890,8742.1999,382
93,783,28389.84382,7639.0845,3141.0841,276
103,829,60490.76370,3658.7719,6890.4732,978
113,848,74091.65339,9638.0910,8870.2653,046
123,782,33590.53370,3658.8625,5150.6174,421
133,796,69191.25353,9238.5110,0470.2491,975
143,833,88290.50345,5438.1656,9021.3416,309
153,731,57390.89355,9598.6717,8890.44147,215
163,895,18991.93335,6497.926,4720.1515,326


Based on an Issued Share Capital of Ordinary Shares of 201,993,730, 2.1% of the shares in issue lodged valid proxies in relation to this meeting.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619


