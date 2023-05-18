18.05.2023 14:32:06

Results of Annual General Meeting Voting

For immediate release                                                                        18 May 2023

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc

Results of Annual General Meeting voting

The Company is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting held today, 18 May 2023, were duly passed on a Show of Hands.

Details of the proxy votes received were as follows:-

  

FOR		 

AGAINST		Chairman’s
Discretion 		Abstain
Resolution No. Number of Votes

 		Number of Votes

 		Number of Votes

 		Number of Votes
Ordinary 11,400,099042,5760
Ordinary 21,307,20366,26642,57626,630
Ordinary 31,380,09920,00042,5760
Ordinary 41,400,099042,5760
Ordinary 51,400,099042,5760
Ordinary 61,363,46926,63042,57610,000
Ordinary 71,386,18613,91342,5760
Special 81,395,0995,00042,5760
Special 91,302,40381,73842,57615,958
Special 101,354,18620,91342,57625,000
Special 111,352,55620,91342,57626,630

Richard Roth did not seek re-election at the meeting and has therefore retired from his position as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from today. Richard Roth was non-executive Director of the Company since October 2015.

John Hustler, non-executive Chair of the Board, commented: "On behalf of the Company’s Shareholders and the Board, I would like to thank Richard for his considerable contribution to the VCT over the last eight years and I wish him well in his other ventures”.

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further information, please contact:

John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com

Richard Manley, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at Richard.Manley@senecapartners.co.uk

Any enquiries in respect of the Offer should be directed to:
Matt Currie
Seneca Partners Limited
01942 295 981
Matt.Currie@senecapartners.co.uk


