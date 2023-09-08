Kenmare Resources plc ("Kenmare” or "the Company”)

8 September 2023

Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR) announces that, at its EGM held on Friday, 8 September 2023, the resolution proposed was duly passed on a poll.

The resolution, authorising market purchases and overseas market purchases pursuant to the Tender Offer, was passed as a Special Resolution. Its full text was set out in the Notice of EGM included in the circular published by the Company and sent to Shareholders on 16 August 2023 and available on the Company website at https://www.kenmareresources.com/en/tender-offer-disclaimer

The result of the voting on the resolution is as follows:

Resolution - To authorise market purchases and overseas market purchases pursuant to the Tender Offer

Votes For % Votes Against % Total Votes Cast % of Issued Share Capital Voted Votes Withheld 67,651,184 99.97 22,549 0.03 67,673,733 71.36 12,693

The "Vote Withheld” option is provided to enable abstention on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that a "Vote Withheld” is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "For” and "Against” a resolution.

In accordance with Listing Rule 6.1.60 of Euronext Dublin and Listing Rule 9.6.2 of the Financial Conduct Authority, copies of all resolutions will be submitted to Euronext Dublin and the UK’s National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.fca.orq.uk/markets/primarv-markets/requlatorv-disclosures/national-storaqe-mechanism

For further information, please contact:

Kenmare Resources plc

Jeremy Dibb /Michael Starke

Investor Relations

ir@kenmareresources.com

Tel: +353 1 671 0411

Mob: + 353 87 943 0367

Murray (PR advisor)

Paul O’Kane

pokane@murraygroup.ie

Tel: +353 1 498 0300

Mob: +353 86 609 0221

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world’s largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma’s production accounts for approximately 7% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday "quality-of life” items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.