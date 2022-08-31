|
31.08.2022 18:30:15
Results of Extraordinary General Meeting of Dufry AG on August 31, 2022
Dufry International AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
The Extraordinary General Meeting of Dufry AG was held at the offices of Dufry AG at Brunngässlein 12, 4052 Basel, Switzerland, on August 31, 2022 at 17:30 hrs. The meeting was held without the presence of shareholders based on Article 27 of the Ordinance 3 issued by the Swiss Federal Council on measures to prevent coronavirus (COVID-19) of June 19, 2020. The total number of shares represented at the meeting amounted to 54,006,166 shares (corresponding to 59.48% of the total share capital of Dufry AG); the meeting was validly convened and constituted. The Shareholders resolved as follows:
The resolutions pursuant to items 4. to 7. above are subject to the transfer of the entire stake of 50.3% of the issued share capital of Autogrill S.p.A. by Schema Beta S.p.A. to Dufry, as further described in the invitation to the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting.
