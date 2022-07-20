|
20.07.2022 12:15:10
Results of General Meeting
|
easyJet plc (EZJ)
20 July 2022
easyJet plc
(the Company)
Results of General Meeting
The Company announces the voting results of the General Meeting ("GM") held earlier today at Hangar 89, London Luton Airport, Luton LU2 9PF.
The GM was convened to consider a resolution to approve the proposed purchase of 56 Airbus A320neo family aircraft and conversion of 18 A320neo family aircraft to A321neo aircraft, as set out in the announcement released on 21 June 2022 and the Circular (including the Notice of GM) published on 27 June 2022.
The resolution was passed with the requisite majority and the poll results are set out below.
Commenting on the General Meeting, easyJet Chair, Stephen Hester said:
The Board believes the aircraft purchase will support positive returns for the business and the delivery of our strategic objectives. Were pleased with the strong support that shareholders have shown today by approving the resolution.
Notes:
The total voting rights of the Company as at Monday, 18 July 2022, such date being the last day by which shareholders were required to be registered in the register of members in order to be eligible to vote at the GM, were 758,010,025.
As set out in the Notice of GM, the Board is ensuring that the Company complies with European ownership and control requirements by exercising its powers to suspend voting rights of certain UK and non-EU nationals. At the time of the GM, the level of ownership by EU persons was 39.9% and accordingly, the Company has suspended voting rights in respect of certain shares ("Affected Shares") held by non-EU shareholders and the polling results noted above reflect these actions. Such Affected Shares continued to count in the calculation of issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company.
National Storage Mechanism
In accordance with LR 9.6.2, a copy of the resolution has been submitted to the FCAs National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available to view at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
In case of queries please contact:
Institutional investors and analysts
Michael Barker Investor Relations +44 (0)7985 890 939
Adrian Talbot Investor Relations +44 (0)7971 592 373
Media:
Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313
Edward Simpkins FGS Global +44 (0)7947 740 551 / (0)207 251 3801
Dorothy Burwell FGS Global +44 (0)7733 294 930 / (0)207 251 3801
LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
|ISIN:
|GB00B7KR2P84
|Category Code:
|ROM
|TIDM:
|EZJ
|LEI Code:
|2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|176056
|EQS News ID:
|1402145
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu easyJet plcmehr Nachrichten
|
20.07.22
|Results of General Meeting (EQS Group)
|
20.07.22
|easyJet plc : Results of General Meeting (Investegate)
|
20.07.22
|Stelios calls truce in long-running battle with easyJet management (Financial Times)
|
19.07.22
|Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
Analysen zu easyJet plcmehr Analysen
|18.07.22
|easyJet Buy
|UBS AG
|15.07.22
|easyJet Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.07.22
|easyJet Buy
|HSBC
|06.07.22
|easyJet Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.07.22
|easyJet Buy
|UBS AG
|18.07.22
|easyJet Buy
|UBS AG
|15.07.22
|easyJet Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.07.22
|easyJet Buy
|HSBC
|06.07.22
|easyJet Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.07.22
|easyJet Buy
|UBS AG
|18.07.22
|easyJet Buy
|UBS AG
|07.07.22
|easyJet Buy
|HSBC
|06.07.22
|easyJet Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.07.22
|easyJet Buy
|UBS AG
|30.06.22
|easyJet Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|15.07.22
|easyJet Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.12.21
|easyJet Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|21.06.21
|easyJet Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|17.11.20
|easyJet Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.10.20
|easyJet Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.06.22
|easyJet Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.06.22
|easyJet Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.05.22
|easyJet Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.05.22
|easyJet Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.22
|easyJet Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|easyJet plc
|4,58
|-0,87%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGaslieferungen im Fokus: ATX und DAX beenden Handelstag tiefer -- Wall Street schlussendlich in Grün -- Asiens Börsen letztlich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Mittwoch zum Handelsende schwächer. Auch der DAX schloss knapp im Minus. Die Wall Street notierte zur Schlussglocke höher. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Mittwoch grüne Vorzeichen aus.