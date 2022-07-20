20 July 2022

easyJet plc

(the Company)

Results of General Meeting

The Company announces the voting results of the General Meeting ("GM") held earlier today at Hangar 89, London Luton Airport, Luton LU2 9PF.

The GM was convened to consider a resolution to approve the proposed purchase of 56 Airbus A320neo family aircraft and conversion of 18 A320neo family aircraft to A321neo aircraft, as set out in the announcement released on 21 June 2022 and the Circular (including the Notice of GM) published on 27 June 2022.

The resolution was passed with the requisite majority and the poll results are set out below.

Commenting on the General Meeting, easyJet Chair, Stephen Hester said:

The Board believes the aircraft purchase will support positive returns for the business and the delivery of our strategic objectives. Were pleased with the strong support that shareholders have shown today by approving the resolution.

Resolution Votes For % Votes Against % Total Votes % of ISC Voted1 Votes Withheld2 1. To approve the Proposed Purchase pursuant to the 2022 Amendments 398,171,958 99.95 201,204 0.05 398,373,162 52.56% 142,639

Notes:

Based on total issued share capital of 758,010,025 ordinary shares. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted towards votes cast For or Against a resolution.

The total voting rights of the Company as at Monday, 18 July 2022, such date being the last day by which shareholders were required to be registered in the register of members in order to be eligible to vote at the GM, were 758,010,025.

As set out in the Notice of GM, the Board is ensuring that the Company complies with European ownership and control requirements by exercising its powers to suspend voting rights of certain UK and non-EU nationals. At the time of the GM, the level of ownership by EU persons was 39.9% and accordingly, the Company has suspended voting rights in respect of certain shares ("Affected Shares") held by non-EU shareholders and the polling results noted above reflect these actions. Such Affected Shares continued to count in the calculation of issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company.

National Storage Mechanism

In accordance with LR 9.6.2, a copy of the resolution has been submitted to the FCAs National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available to view at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

In case of queries please contact:

Institutional investors and analysts

Michael Barker Investor Relations +44 (0)7985 890 939

Adrian Talbot Investor Relations +44 (0)7971 592 373

Media:

Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313

Edward Simpkins FGS Global +44 (0)7947 740 551 / (0)207 251 3801

Dorothy Burwell FGS Global +44 (0)7733 294 930 / (0)207 251 3801

LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90