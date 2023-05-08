Dufry International AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Results of Ordinary General Meeting of Dufry AG held on May 8, 2023



08.05.2023 / 21:52 CET/CEST



The Ordinary General Meeting of Dufry AG was held today in Basel, Switzerland. A total number of 86,519,332 shares was represented at the meeting, corresponding to 71.23% of the total share capital of Dufry AG. The shareholders resolved as follows1: The Board of Directors proposal pursuant to agenda item 1.1 that the consolidated financial statements and the annual financial statements for 2022 be approved has been accepted by a majority of 99.77% of the votes. The Board of Directors proposal pursuant to agenda item 1.2 that the remuneration report as shown in the annual report 2022 be approved on a non-binding consultative basis has been accepted by a majority of 85.08% of the votes.

The Board of Directors proposal pursuant to agenda item 2 that the retained loss be carried forward and no dividend be paid has been accepted by a majority of 99.85% of the votes.

The Board of Directors proposal pursuant to agenda item 3 that the members of the Board of Directors and the persons entrusted with management be granted discharge for their activities in the financial year 2022 has been accepted by a majority of 99.63% of the votes.

The Board of Directors proposals pursuant to agenda item 4 to amend the Articles of Incorporation have been accepted with the following majorities:



Agenda item 4.1 Amendment of the Purpose: Accepted with 99.81% of the votes;



Agenda item 4.2 Replacement of the Authorized Share Capital by a Capital Range: Accepted with 98.10% of the votes;



Agenda item 4.3 Creation of Additional Conditional Capital: Accepted with 97.93% of the votes;



Agenda item 4.4 Amendment regarding Share Certificates and Intermediated Securities, Share Register, Nominees: Accepted with 99.78% of the votes;



Agenda item 4.5 Amendment regarding Shareholder Rights, Meeting of Shareholders, Communications: Accepted with 87.36% of the votes;



Agenda item 4.6 Amendment regarding Venue of the Meeting of Shareholders and Virtual Meeting: Accepted with 95.04% of the votes;



Agenda item 4.7 Amendment regarding Board of Directors, Compensation of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Management, Mandates Outside the Company: Accepted with 99.64% of the votes;



Agenda item 4.8 Amendment regarding Maximum Size of the Board of Directors: Accepted with 99.51% of the votes.

The Board of Directors proposals pursuant to agenda item 5 concerning Re-elections and Elections have been accepted with the following majorities:



Agenda item 5.1 Re-election of the Chairman: Mr. Juan Carlos Torres Carretero has been re-elected with 96.77% of the votes;



Agenda item 5.2 Re-election of Directors:



- Mr. Xavier Bouton has been re-elected with 98.53% of the votes;

- Mr. Alessandro Benetton has been re-elected with 99.84% of the votes;

- Ms. Heekyung Jo Min has been re-elected with 97.22% of the votes;

- Mr. Enrico Laghi has been re-elected with 98.22% of the votes;

- Mr. Luis Maroto Camino has been re-elected with 99.69% of the votes;

- Mr. Joaquín Moya-Angeler Cabrera has been re-elected with 98.23% of the votes;

- Mr. Ranjan Sen has been re-elected with 99.75% of the votes;

- Ms. Mary J. Steele Guilfoile has been re-elected with 99.68% of the votes;

- Ms. Lynda Tyler-Cagni has been re-elected with 99.66% of the votes; and

- Ms. Eugenia Ulasewicz has been re-elected with 99.61% of the votes.



Agenda item 5.3 Election of a New Director: Mr. Sami Kahale has been elected with 98.06% of the votes.

The Board of Directors proposals pursuant to agenda item 6 concerning Re-elections to the Remuneration Committee have been accepted with the following majorities:



- Mr. Enrico Laghi has been re-elected with 98.03% of the votes;

- Mr. Luis Maroto Camino has been re-elected with 97.18% of the votes;

- Mr. Joaquín Moya-Angeler Cabrera has been re-elected with 95.88% of the votes; and

- Ms. Eugenia Ulasewicz has been re-elected with 97.12% of the votes.

The Board of Directors proposal pursuant to agenda item 7 concerning Re-election of Deloitte AG as the Auditors has been accepted with 99.86% of the votes.

The Board of Directors proposal pursuant to agenda item 8 concerning Re-election of Altenburger Ltd legal + tax as the Independent Voting Rights Representative has been accepted with 99.73% of the votes.

The Board of Directors proposals pursuant to agenda item 9 concerning Compensation of the Board of Directors and the Global Executive Committee have been accepted with the following majorities:



Agenda item 9.1 Approval of the Maximum Aggregate Amount of Compensation of the Board of Directors: Accepted with 97.24% of the votes;



Agenda item 9.2 Approval of the Increased Maximum Aggregate Amount of Compensation of the Global Executive Committee for Financial Year 2023: Accepted with 96.37% of the votes; and



Agenda item 9.3 Approval of the Maximum Aggregate Amount of Compensation of the Global Executive Committee for Financial Year 2024: Accepted with 96.38% of the votes.

