Results of the 2020 Board of Directors elections of the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec

MONTREAL, Sept. 2, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Members of the Ordre des Ingénieurs du Québec were invited to participate in the electoral process which took place from August 18 to September 2, 2020 in electoral regions I and III. Two were elected as directors and three were re-elected.

Electoral region I

Montreal, Laval, Lanaudière, Laurentides, Montérégie

Participation rate: 8.33%

Sophie Larvière-Mantha, ing., MBA (elected for a 3-year term)

Carole Lamothe , ing. (re-elected for a 3-year term)

, ing. (re-elected for a 3-year term) Zaki Ghavitian, ing., M. Ing., FIC, FAIC (re-elected for a 2-year term)

Electoral region II

Bas-Saint-Laurent, Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean, Mauricie, Estrie, Outaouais, Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Côte-Nord, Nord-du-Québec, Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Centre-du-Québec

Maxime Belletête, ing. (re-elected by acclamation for a 3-year term)

Electoral region III

Capitale-Nationale, Chaudière-Appalaches

Participation rate: 11.31%

Michel Paradis , ing., M.Sc. (elected for a 3-year term)

The electronic electoral process was supervised by Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton (RCGT) in accordance with the Regulation respecting the representation and the elections to the Board of Directors of the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec. An official report presenting the complete results was prepared by RCGT. Under section 45 of the Regulation, it will be published in the handbook distributed to participants at the Annual General Meeting of members, which will take place on September 24. The OIQ's Web site dedicated to the 2020 elections contains all of the information provided by the new directors as part of the electoral process.

The elected directors will begin their duties on September 24, at the first meeting of the OIQ's 100th Board of Directors. On that same date, the Board of Directors will also elect the person who will serve as President of the OIQ for a two-year term.

About the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec

The Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec turns 100 years old in 2020. It has a membership of some 65,000 engineering professionals in all fields, except forest engineering. The OIQ's aim is to be a unifying organization and a reference for professionalism and excellence in engineering. Its mission is to protect the public by acting to ensure that engineers serve society with professionalism and integrity, in compliance with the laws, regulations and standards that govern the profession and in the public interest. For more information, go to oiq.qc.ca.

For a quick update on OIQ news, join its virtual communities:

Facebook www.facebook.com/oiq.qc.ca

Twitter https://twitter.com/OIQ

LinkedIn http://bit.ly/LinkedInOIQ

YouTube http://bit.ly/YoutubeOIQ

Instagram www.instagram.com/ordreingenieursqc/

SOURCE Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec