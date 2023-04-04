4 April 2023

Results of the 2023 Annual General Meeting of ONE swiss bank SA

The shareholders of ONE swiss bank SA approved all of the Board of Directors’ proposals at today's Annual General Meeting (AGM) and elected Frédéric Binder as Chair and Hélène Weidmann as new member of the Board of Directors.

The AGM was held in Geneva in person and by video conference. 68.38% of shares with voting rights (10,346,246 votes) were represented.

The following decisions were taken:



1. The annual report and financial statements as of 31 December 2022 were approved.

2. The coverage of the balance sheet loss with the statutory retained earnings reserve was approved.

3. The payment of a dividend of CHF 0.15 per share was approved. The payment will be made on 12 April 2023.

4. Full discharge has been granted to the directors of ONE swiss bank SA for their management during the 2022 financial year.

5.1. Frédéric Binder, Alessandro Bizzozero, Jean-Claude Favre and Roland Müller-Ineichen were individually re-elected as directors for a term until the end of the next AGM. Hélène Weidmann was elected as new director for a one-year term of office.

5.2. Frédéric Binder was elected as Chair of the Board of Directors for a one-year term of office.

5.3. Frédéric Binder and Hélène Weidmann were elected as members of the Compensation Committee for a one-year term of office.

6. BFGB SA was re-elected as independent proxy for a one-year term of office.

7. PricewaterhouseCoopers was re-elected as auditors for a one-year term of office.

8.1. In a consultative vote, the 2022 compensation report was approved.

8.2. The remuneration of the Board of Directors for the period until the end of the next AGM was approved.

8.3. The new remuneration and the variable remuneration for the members of the Executive Committee for the period until the end of the next AGM were approved.

9. The amendments to the Articles of Association were approved.

Agenda YES in % NO in % Abstention in % 1. Approval of the annual results as at 31 December 2022 and the annual report 2022 9,282,602 89.72% 0 0.00% 1,063,644 10.28% 2. Proposal to allocate the result to the balance sheet as at 31 December 2022 9,282,602 89.72% 0 0.00% 1,063,644 10.28% 3. Payment of a dividend 9,276,997 89.67% 5,605 0.05% 1,063,644 10.28% 4. Discharge of the members of the Board of Directors 9,282,602 89.72% 0 0.00% 1,063,644 10.28% 5. Elections to the Board of Directors and the Compensation Committee 5.1. Members of the Board of Directors 5.1.1. Alessandro Bizzozero (re-election) 9,282,602 89.72% 0 0.00% 1,063,644 10.28% 5.1.2. Frédéric Binder (re-election) 9,253,907 89.44% 28,695 0.28% 1,063,644 10.28% 5.1.3. Jean-Claude Favre (re-election) 9,282,602 89.72% 0 0.00% 1,063,644 10.28% 5.1.4. Roland Müller-Ineichen (re-election) 9,282,602 89.72% 0 0.00% 1,063,644 10.28% 5.1.5. Hélène Weidmann (election as new director) 9,282,602 89.72% 0 0.00% 1,063,644 10.28% 5.2. Chair of the Board of Directors (election of Frédéric Binder) 9,253,907 89.44% 28,695 0.28% 1,063,644 10.28% 5.3. Elections to the Compensation Committee 5.3.1. Frédéric Binder 9,253,907 89.44% 28,695 0.28% 1,063,644 10.28% 5.3.2. Hélène Weidmann 9,282,602 89.72% 0 0.00% 1,063,644 10.28% 6. Election of the independent representative 9,282,602 89.72% 0 0.00% 1,063,644 10.28% 7. Election of the auditors 9,282,602 89.72% 0 0.00% 1,063,644 10.28% 8. Remuneration of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee 8.1. Consultative vote on the 2022 Compensation Report 9,253,907 89.44% 28,695 0.28% 1,063,644 10.28% 8.2. Board of Directors 9,253,907 89.44% 28,695 0.28% 1,063,644 10.28% 8.3. Executive Committee 8.3.1. Fixed remuneration 9,253,907 89.44% 28,695 0.28% 1,063,644 10.28% 8.3.2. Variable incentive compensation 9,253,907 89.44% 28,695 0.28% 1,063,644 10.28% 9. Amendment to the Articles of Association 9,248,079 89.39% 34,523 0.33% 1,063,644 10.28%

For further information, please contact:

Julien Delécraz

Investor Relations

investorrelations@oneswiss.com

+41 58 300 78 13

ONE swiss bank SA (SIX Swiss Exchange: ONE)

ONE swiss bank is a Swiss private bank listed on SIX Swiss Exchange with offices in Geneva, Lugano, Zurich and a subsidiary in Dubai. It offers wealth and asset management services to private and institutional clients as well as financial intermediaries.

oneswissbank.com

Attachment