Results of the Annual General Meeting of Arbonia AG

Arbon, 22 April 2022 - Today's General Meeting of Arbonia AG was held once more without the physical participation of shareholders. Shareholders were again able to exercise their voting rights through the independent proxy. All motions proposed by the Board of Directors were approved. As announced, Alexander von Witzleben is stepping down as CEO at today's General Meeting. Going forward, he will be taking on the role of Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Arbonia. 

The 2022 General Meeting was held at the headquarters of the company in Arbon (CH) and attended by the independent proxy, a representative of the external statutory auditor, the civil notary, and the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Alexander von Witzleben, as well as the General Secretary of Arbonia AG. 

At today's 35th Annual General Meeting, Arbonia AG shareholders approved the management report, the financial statements and the consolidated financial statement for 2021. They granted formal discharge to the members of the Board of Directors and Group Management for the past financial year 2021. The consultative vote on the compensation report for the financial year 2021 and the two votes on the total compensation of the members of the Board of Directors for the 2021/2022 year of office and the members of Group Management for the financial year 2021 were also passed. 

Furthermore, the proposals for the distribution of a dividend were also approved: The Board of Directors of Arbonia proposed a 20% higher dividend of CHF 0.30 per registered share to its shareholders for the 2021 financial year. CHF 0.15 will be paid as a dividend from retained earnings and the other CHF 0.15 from capital contribution reserves (payment date: 28 April 2022). 

The Chairman of the Board of Directors Alexander von Witzleben as well as the seven other existing members of the Board of Directors Peter Barandun, Peter E. Bodmer, Heinz Haller, Markus Oppliger, Michael Pieper, Thomas Lozser, and Dr Carsten Voigtländer were confirmed for a further year of office. The independent proxy as well as the statutory auditor KPMG were confirmed in office until the next Annual General Meeting, in other words, for the 2022 financial year.

The Amendments to the Articles of Association were also approved, including those relating to the delegation of management and the compensation system for the Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. The previous organisation, in which the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Alexander von Witzleben, also holds the position of CEO, will therefore be replaced by a holding structure without a dual mandate as of today's General Meeting. Consequently, Group Management will consist of three members from that date: the CFO and the two CEOs of the HVAC and Doors Divisions.

