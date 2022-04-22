Results of the Annual General Meeting of Arbonia AG

|
Arbon, 22 April 2022 - Today's General Meeting of Arbonia AG was held once more without the physical participation of shareholders. Shareholders were again able to exercise their voting rights through the independent proxy. All motions proposed by the Board of Directors were approved. As announced, Alexander von Witzleben is stepping down as CEO at today's General Meeting. Going forward, he will be taking on the role of Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Arbonia.
The 2022 General Meeting was held at the headquarters of the company in Arbon (CH) and attended by the independent proxy, a representative of the external statutory auditor, the civil notary, and the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Alexander von Witzleben, as well as the General Secretary of Arbonia AG.
