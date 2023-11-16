16 November 2023

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of SIX Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

Results of the ONE swiss bank SA

Extraordinary General Meeting

held on 16 November 2023

The shareholders of ONE swiss bank SA have largely approved the two agenda items put to a vote at today’s Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM).

The first item on the agenda was to delist ONE shares from the SIX Swiss Exchange. Under Article 698 para. 2 no. 8 of the Swiss Code of Obligations, a decision to delist requires a two-third’s majority of the voting rights represented. This item was approved by 98.96% of shares with voting rights.

In addition to this delisting, the EGM approved the distribution of an extraordinary dividend of CHF 0.23 per share, paid out of the Company’s reserves. The dividend will be payable on 23 November 2023.

The Extraordinary General Meeting was held in-person in Geneva and by video conference. In total, 64.42% of shares with voting rights (10,042,463 votes) were represented.

Following this EGM, the Board of Directors of ONE swiss bank SA will shortly submit a delisting application for the 15,586,850 registered shares to the Regulatory Board of SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX Exchange Regulation AG). Following approval by SIX Exchange Regulation AG, the delisting process is due to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2024, at the earliest.

The Board of Directors is currently assessing the possibility of continuing the trading of ONE shares over-the-counter on an OTC platform, once delisting has been completed.

Detailed voting results:

Agenda YES % NO % Abstentions % 1. Delisting of ONE shares from the SIX Swiss Exchange in accordance with Article 698 para. 2 no. 8 of the Swiss Code of Obligations 9,938,276 98.96% 104,187 1.04% 0 0 2. Distribution of an extraordinary dividend of CHF 0.23 per share, paid from ONE’s reserves 9,988,267 99.46% 54,196 0.54% 0 0

For further information, please contact:

Julien Delécraz

Investor Relations

+41 58 300 78 13 / investorrelations@oneswiss.com

ONE swiss bank SA (SIX Swiss Exchange: ONE)

ONE swiss bank is a Swiss private bank with offices in Geneva, Lugano, Zurich and a subsidiary in Dubai. It offers wealth and asset management services to private and institutional clients as well as financial intermediaries.

oneswissbank.com

