Swiss Steel Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Results of the Ordinary General Meeting of Swiss Steel Holding AG on April 20, 2023



21.04.2023 / 17:30 CET/CEST



Jens Alder confirmed as Chairman of the Board of Directors

All members of the Board of Directors were re-elected

The Compensation Committee was confirmed in its current composition

All agenda items and motions of the Board of Directors were confirmed Lucerne, April 21, 2023 Shareholders of Swiss Steel Holding AG, a world leader in special long steel, approved all agenda items and motions at the General Meeting in Lucerne with a large majority. Shareholders approved the management report, the statutory and consolidated financial statements, the appropriation of accumulated losses and cast an advisory vote on the compensation report. All members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board were granted a discharge for the previous fiscal year. All members of the Board of Directors stood for re-election and were confirmed. The Board of Directors is composed of Jens Adler as Chairman and members Emese Weissenbacher, Dr. Svein Richard Brandtzæg, Barend Fruithof, David Metzger, Mario Rossi, Dr. Michael Schwarzkopf, and Oliver Streuli. Ernst & Young, Zurich, have been re-elected for another year as statutory auditors. The law firm ADLEGEM, Lucerne, were re-elected as independent proxy. The General Meeting has also voted in favour of the prospective authorization of the proposed total compensation for members of the Board of Directors and the members of the Executive Board as well as for the proposed amendments of the Articles of Association. For further information:



For media queries:

Anina Berger, anina.berger@swisssteelgroup.com, +41 41 581 4121



For analyst/investor inquiries:

Burkhard Wagner, burkhard.wagner@swisssteelgroup.com, +41 41 581 4180



Direct link to more information on the EGM:

https://swisssteel-group.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting Media Release (PDF) About Swiss Steel Group Swiss Steel Group is today one of the world's leading providers of individual solutions in the special long steel products sector. The Group is one of the leading manufacturers of tool steel and non-corrosive long steel on the global market and one of the largest companies in Europe for alloyed and high-alloyed quality and engineering steels. With close to 10,000 employees and its own production and distribution companies in 30 countries on 5 continents, the company guarantees global support and supply for its customers and offers them a complete portfolio of production and sales & services around the world. Customers benefit from the company's technological expertise, consistently high product quality around the world as well as detailed knowledge of local markets.

