|
21.04.2023 17:30:42
Results of the Ordinary General Meeting of Swiss Steel Holding AG on April 20, 2023
|
Swiss Steel Holding AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
Lucerne, April 21, 2023 Shareholders of Swiss Steel Holding AG, a world leader in special long steel, approved all agenda items and motions at the General Meeting in Lucerne with a large majority.
Shareholders approved the management report, the statutory and consolidated financial statements, the appropriation of accumulated losses and cast an advisory vote on the compensation report. All members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board were granted a discharge for the previous fiscal year.
All members of the Board of Directors stood for re-election and were confirmed. The Board of Directors is composed of Jens Adler as Chairman and members Emese Weissenbacher, Dr. Svein Richard Brandtzæg, Barend Fruithof, David Metzger, Mario Rossi, Dr. Michael Schwarzkopf, and Oliver Streuli.
Ernst & Young, Zurich, have been re-elected for another year as statutory auditors. The law firm ADLEGEM, Lucerne, were re-elected as independent proxy.
The General Meeting has also voted in favour of the prospective authorization of the proposed total compensation for members of the Board of Directors and the members of the Executive Board as well as for the proposed amendments of the Articles of Association.
For further information:
About Swiss Steel Group
Swiss Steel Group is today one of the world's leading providers of individual solutions in the special long steel products sector. The Group is one of the leading manufacturers of tool steel and non-corrosive long steel on the global market and one of the largest companies in Europe for alloyed and high-alloyed quality and engineering steels. With close to 10,000 employees and its own production and distribution companies in 30 countries on 5 continents, the company guarantees global support and supply for its customers and offers them a complete portfolio of production and sales & services around the world. Customers benefit from the company's technological expertise, consistently high product quality around the world as well as detailed knowledge of local markets.
Forward-looking statements
This media release contains forward-looking statements, including presentations of developments, plans, intentions, assumptions, expectations, beliefs and potential impacts, as well as descriptions of future events, income, results, situations or outlooks. These are based on the Company's current expectations, beliefs and assumptions, which may differ materially from future results, performance or achievements. The information contained herein is provided with the publication of this document. The forward-looking statements contained herein are not updated as a result of new information, future events or for any other reason.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Swiss Steel Holding AG
|Landenbergstrasse 11
|6005 Luzern
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 41 581 41 23
|E-mail:
|a.beeler@swisssteelgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.swisssteel-group.com
|ISIN:
|CH0005795668
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1614349
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1614349 21.04.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Swiss Steel (ex Schmolz + Bickenbach)mehr Nachrichten
|
21.04.23
|Ergebnisse der ordentlichen Generalversammlung der Swiss Steel Holding AG vom 20.04.2023 (EQS Group)
|
21.04.23
|Results of the Ordinary General Meeting of Swiss Steel Holding AG on April 20, 2023 (EQS Group)
|
08.03.23
|Swiss Steel Group erzielt solides Ergebnis in einem schwierigen Umfeld (EQS Group)
|
08.03.23
|Swiss Steel Group achieved solid results in a challenging environment (EQS Group)
|
16.02.23
|Swiss Steel Group veräussert mehrere nicht zum Kerngeschäft zählende Vertriebsgesellschaften (EQS Group)
|
16.02.23
|Swiss Steel Group divests several non-core distribution companies (EQS Group)
|
10.11.22
|Swiss Steel Group saw expected slowdown in activity in Q3 2022 (EQS Group)
|
10.11.22
|Swiss Steel Group verzeichnet erwarteten Rückgang der Aktivität im Q3 2022 (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Swiss Steel (ex Schmolz + Bickenbach)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Swiss Steel (ex Schmolz + Bickenbach)
|0,41
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSeitwärtsbewegung setzt sich fort: US-Börsen beenden den Handel ohne große Ausschläge -- ATX geht wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- DAX dreht letztlich ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Freitag minimal im Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt begann den Handel tiefer, kletterte gegen Nachmittag aber über die Nulllinie und schloss auch auf grünem Terrain. Die Wall Street erlebte zum Wochenausklang einen ruhigen Handelstag. Die Börsen in Fernost beendeten den Freitagshandel mit negativen Vorzeichen.