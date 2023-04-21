Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
21.04.2023 17:30:42

Results of the Ordinary General Meeting of Swiss Steel Holding AG on April 20, 2023

Swiss Steel Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Results of the Ordinary General Meeting of Swiss Steel Holding AG on April 20, 2023

21.04.2023 / 17:30 CET/CEST

  • Jens Alder confirmed as Chairman of the Board of Directors
  • All members of the Board of Directors were re-elected
  • The Compensation Committee was confirmed in its current composition
  • All agenda items and motions of the Board of Directors were confirmed

 

Lucerne, April 21, 2023 Shareholders of Swiss Steel Holding AG, a world leader in special long steel, approved all agenda items and motions at the General Meeting in Lucerne with a large majority.

Shareholders approved the management report, the statutory and consolidated financial statements, the appropriation of accumulated losses and cast an advisory vote on the compensation report. All members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board were granted a discharge for the previous fiscal year.

All members of the Board of Directors stood for re-election and were confirmed. The Board of Directors is composed of Jens Adler as Chairman and members Emese Weissenbacher, Dr. Svein Richard Brandtzæg, Barend Fruithof, David Metzger, Mario Rossi, Dr. Michael Schwarzkopf, and Oliver Streuli.

Ernst & Young, Zurich, have been re-elected for another year as statutory auditors. The law firm ADLEGEM, Lucerne, were re-elected as independent proxy.

The General Meeting has also voted in favour of the prospective authorization of the proposed total compensation for members of the Board of Directors and the members of the Executive Board as well as for the proposed amendments of the Articles of Association.

For further information:
 
For media queries:
Anina Berger, anina.berger@swisssteelgroup.com, +41 41 581 4121
 
For analyst/investor inquiries:
Burkhard Wagner, burkhard.wagner@swisssteelgroup.com, +41 41 581 4180
 
Direct link to more information on the EGM:
https://swisssteel-group.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting

 

Media Release (PDF)

About Swiss Steel Group

Swiss Steel Group is today one of the world's leading providers of individual solutions in the special long steel products sector. The Group is one of the leading manufacturers of tool steel and non-corrosive long steel on the global market and one of the largest companies in Europe for alloyed and high-alloyed quality and engineering steels. With close to 10,000 employees and its own production and distribution companies in 30 countries on 5 continents, the company guarantees global support and supply for its customers and offers them a complete portfolio of production and sales & services around the world. Customers benefit from the company's technological expertise, consistently high product quality around the world as well as detailed knowledge of local markets.

Forward-looking statements

This media release contains forward-looking statements, including presentations of developments, plans, intentions, assumptions, expectations, beliefs and potential impacts, as well as descriptions of future events, income, results, situations or outlooks. These are based on the Company's current expectations, beliefs and assumptions, which may differ materially from future results, performance or achievements. The information contained herein is provided with the publication of this document. The forward-looking statements contained herein are not updated as a result of new information, future events or for any other reason.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Swiss Steel Holding AG
Landenbergstrasse 11
6005 Luzern
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 581 41 23
E-mail: a.beeler@swisssteelgroup.com
Internet: www.swisssteel-group.com
ISIN: CH0005795668
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1614349

 
End of News EQS News Service

1614349  21.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1614349&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

