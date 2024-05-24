Results of the takeover offer with respect to Nordic Fibreboard AS shares

On 25 April 2024, the shareholder of Nordic Fibreboard AS, NFB Pärnu Holdings OÜ (the "Offeror”) notified of a voluntary takeover offer for the acquisition of all shares in Nordic Fibreboard AS, which are not owned by the Offeror or persons associated with the Offeror, for a purchase price of 0.944 euros per share (the "Purchase Price") on the terms and conditions set out in the takeover offer. The offer period ended on 23 May 2024 at 16:00, Estonian time.

As response to the Offer, the shareholders of Nordic Fibreboard AS decided to sell 416,574 shares of Nordic Fibreboard AS, which equals to approximately 9.26% of all shares of Nordic Fibreboard AS. The payment of purchase price shall be in cash and the shares shall be transferred to the Offeror on 27 May 2024.

The specific information of the results of the takeover offer are set out in the notice of the results of the takeover offer .