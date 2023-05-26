Results of the votes of the Combined Shareholders’ General Meeting of May 25, 2023





Daix (France), Long Island City (New York, United States), May 26, 2023 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases with unmet medical need, today announced the results of the votes of its Combined Shareholders’ Meeting.

The Combined Shareholders' Meeting was held on Thursday May 25, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Hôtel Oceania Le Jura, 14 avenue Foch, 21000 Dijon (France), under the chairmanship of Mr. Frédéric Cren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and cofounder of Inventiva.

Mr. Frederic Cren proceeded to the usual formalities of the opening of the meeting, in particular to the constitution of the Bureau by appointing Mrs. Christelle Herbin and Mr. Jean Volatier, as tellers, as well as Mr. Eric Duranson, as secretary of the general meeting.

All the resolutions submitted to vote have been adopted by the shareholders. Pursuant to Article R. 22-10-14 IV. of the French Commercial Code, the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting approved, without modification, the compensation policy for corporate officers as presented in the 2022 Universal Registration Document (Part 3.5.1, pages 160 and seq.).

Information on the results of the votes is detailed below:

Total number of shares composing the share capital: 42 134 169

Total number of shares with voting rights: 41 992 149













Ordinary part Extraordinary part Shareholders Shares Votes Shareholders Shares Votes Shareholders present 5 10 614 12 814 5 10 614 12 814 Proxy to third parties 0 0 0 0 0 0 Proxy to the Chairman 143 2 005 685 2 100 705 143 2 005 685 2 100 705 Mail votes 95 31 296 174 43 460 424 95 31 296 174 43 460 424 TOTAL 243 33 312 473 45 573 943 243 33 312 473 45 573 943 Quorum 79,33 % 79,33 %





VOTE RESULTS

Ordinary Resolutions



Resolution Result For Against Abstention Total number of votes cast Number of represented shares Proportion of represented share capital Non- voting votes Invalid votes Quorum Votes % Votes % Votes % 1 Adopted 45 561 266 > 99,99 % 3 578 < 0,01 % 9 099 - 45 564 844 33 312 473 79,062 % 0 0 79,330 % 2 Adopted 45 561 266 > 99,99 % 3 578 < 0,01 % 9 099 - 45 564 844 33 312 473 79,062 % 0 0 79,330 % 3 Adopted 45 560 906 99,99 % 5 938 0,01 % 7 099 - 45 566 844 33 312 473 79,062 % 0 0 79,330 % 4 Adopted 45 532 185 99,99 % 5 578 0,01 % 36 180 - 45 537 763 33 312 473 79,062 % 0 0 79,330 % 5 Adopted 45 560 034 99,99 % 4 585 0,01 % 9 324 - 45 564 619 33 312 473 79,062 % 0 0 79,330 % 6 Adopted 45 365 367 99,56 % 200 747 0,44 % 7 829 - 45 566 114 33 312 473 79,062 % 0 0 79,330 % 7 Adopted 45 365 367 99,56 % 200 747 0,44 % 7 829 - 45 566 114 33 312 473 79,062 % 0 0 79,330 % 8 Adopted 45 127 131 99,05 % 434 133 0,95 % 12 679 - 45 561 264 33 312 473 79,062 % 0 0 79,330 % 9 Adopted 44 466 019 97,59 % 1 100 095 2,41 % 7 829 - 45 566 114 33 312 473 79,062 % 0 0 79,330 % 10 Adopted 44 466 019 97,59 % 1 100 095 2,41 % 7 829 - 45 566 114 33 312 473 79,062 % 0 0 79,330 % 11 Adopted 45 335 107 99,49 % 231 007 0,51 % 7 829 - 45 566 114 33 312 473 79,062 % 0 0 79,330 % 12 Adopted 44 690 251 98,07 % 879 938 1,93 % 3 754 - 45 570 189 33 312 473 79,062 % 0 0 79,330 % 14 Adopted 45 565 197 99,99 % 6 268 0,01 % 2 478 - 45 571 465 33 312 473 79,062 % 0 0 79,330 %





VOTE RESULTS

Extraordinary Resolution



Resolution Result For Against Abstention Total number of votes cast Number of represented shares Proportion of represented share capital Non-voting votes Invalid votes Quorum Votes % Votes % Votes % 13 Adopted 45 321 978 99,45 % 251 611 0,55 % 354 - 45 573 589 33 312 473 79,062 % 0 0 79,330 %

